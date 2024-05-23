Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bolsover, Belper, Matlock, Heanor, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak
Christopher Stevenson, 45, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Made subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order. Banned from Chesterfield town centre unless attending solicitor, banking, probation, or medical appointments and possessing an open vessel of alcohol in a public place within Chesterfield.
Liam Hill, 26, of Skeavingtons Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 30-day electronic curfew.
Jack Seal, 23, of Days Lane, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Case adjourned.
Jacqueline Rigby, 57, of Regent Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal credit - namely having capital savings and investments above the permitted levels. Case adjourned.
Michael Siveyer, 77, of Blackmore Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured with no MOT. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.
Andrew Mwailu, 32, of Bradgate Croft, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 72 miles per hour – and driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.
Mark Robson, 50, of Devizes Close, Grangewood: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.
Siana Wright, 32, of Church Street, Heanor: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks.
Luke Bramhall, 34, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.
Shane Warriner, 36, of Elizabeth Park, Ironville: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £350 fine and £60 costs.
Clare Glover, 65, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned.
Sarah Wright, 38, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Ryan Davey, 27, of Addison Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Andrew Stevenson, 43, of New Mills Road, Birch Vale, High Peak: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Haseeb Tahir, 25, of Commerce Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 53 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £576 fine, £230 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
James Hubbard, 45, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £420 fine, £168 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Neil Lyons, 45, of King Street, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Sebastian Sofronea, 20, of Boden Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Graham Taylor, 80, of Hindersitch Lane, Whatstandwell, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and to pay £110 court costs.
Sinead Whelan, 37, of Moncrieff Crescent, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.