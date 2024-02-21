Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Lovell, 40, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of drink driving. Handed four-month driving ban, £415 fine, £166 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Josh Deakin, 30, of Meadow Drive, Smalley: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed six-month driving ban, £451 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Leonie Brooks, 28, of Bromley Court, Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Tye Marshall, 19, of High Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Harman Singh, 20, of Peartree Road, Derby: Guilty of stealing shopping to the value of £30.32. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Alexander Beard, 44, of New Hall Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to produce a certificate of motor insurance, having been asked to do so by a constable. Handed £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £500 court costs.

Paul Brown, 53, of Errwood Close, Hilton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £500 court costs.

Anthony Cork, 48, of Hoon Lane, Hilton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £500 court costs.

Carolyn Dunham, 45, of Needham Street, Codnor: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £207 fine, £83 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Melville Roberts, 42, of Foundry Drive, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Adam Coupland, 42, of Chaucer Road, Newbold Moor, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection notice. Handed £50 fine.

Lindsey Enefer, 39, of Station Road, Heanor: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £177 court costs.

Thomas Bentley, 27, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 court costs.

Jacob Bull, 24, of Gosvenor Drive, Derby: Made subject of a three-year sexual risk order.

Benjamin Fitchett, 24, of Scott Drive, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign and driving without due care and attention. Handed six-month driving ban, £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Kadeem Haughey, 28, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Belden Chuma, 29, of Marsh Flats, Markeaton Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour and driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £323 fine, £129 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Phillip Maddix, 40, of London Road, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.