Derbyshire burglar with 107 previous offences left blood at scene of break-in after stealing over £2,000 from beauty salon
Luke Battelle, 44, stole over £2,000 from Parlour on Ripley Market Place after smashing a door window between November 11 and November 14.
Derby Crown Court heard he was arrested three weeks later after blood found on the broken window was forensically matched to the defendant.
A prosecutor said Battelle had 27 previous convictions for 107 offences on his record – including seven non-domestic burglaries and one dwelling burglary.
Battelle’s defence barrister said his client had a “history of acquisitive offending” linked to a heroin and crack cocaine addiction.
However the last time he had received a community order to address his problems was 12 years ago.
The court heard the defendant also had a supportive partner in poor health.
Recorder Simon King, suspending a 16-month sentence for two years, told Battelle: "You’ve got an extremely extensive history of offending and have been before the courts on at least 27 different occasions.
"You are 44 now and things are only going to get worse for you if you carry on in the way you have lived your life so far.
"You clearly need some help – I take the view that you are more likely to get help from the probation service if I pass a sentence which allows you to stay in the community.”
Battelle, of Larch Avenue, Ripley, admitted burglary.
He was handed a 31-day accredited programme, 30 rehabilitation activity days and 160 hours unpaid work.