Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Battelle, 44, stole over £2,000 from Parlour on Ripley Market Place after smashing a door window between November 11 and November 14.

Derby Crown Court heard he was arrested three weeks later after blood found on the broken window was forensically matched to the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said Battelle had 27 previous convictions for 107 offences on his record – including seven non-domestic burglaries and one dwelling burglary.

Luke Battelle stole over £2,000 from Parlour on Ripley Market Place after smashing a door window

Battelle’s defence barrister said his client had a “history of acquisitive offending” linked to a heroin and crack cocaine addiction.

However the last time he had received a community order to address his problems was 12 years ago.

The court heard the defendant also had a supportive partner in poor health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Simon King, suspending a 16-month sentence for two years, told Battelle: "You’ve got an extremely extensive history of offending and have been before the courts on at least 27 different occasions.

"You are 44 now and things are only going to get worse for you if you carry on in the way you have lived your life so far.

"You clearly need some help – I take the view that you are more likely to get help from the probation service if I pass a sentence which allows you to stay in the community.”

Battelle, of Larch Avenue, Ripley, admitted burglary.