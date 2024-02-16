Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millie Bryan, 23, was locked up for two-and-a-half years yesterday (Thursday) at Nottingham Crown Court.

Yesterday’s court appearance came following an incident in Ilkeston on March 25 last year.

Officers were called to a house in Peveril Crescent, West Hallam, at around 1pm following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.