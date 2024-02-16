News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire woman jailed for serious assault on man in his twenties

A Derbyshire woman has been jailed following a serious assault which hospitalised a man in his twenties.
By Ben McVay
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:35 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
Millie Bryan, 23, was locked up for two-and-a-half years yesterday (Thursday) at Nottingham Crown Court.

Yesterday’s court appearance came following an incident in Ilkeston on March 25 last year.

Officers were called to a house in Peveril Crescent, West Hallam, at around 1pm following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Bryan, formerly of Buckminster Road, lkeston, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.