Derbyshire woman jailed for serious assault on man in his twenties
A Derbyshire woman has been jailed following a serious assault which hospitalised a man in his twenties.
Millie Bryan, 23, was locked up for two-and-a-half years yesterday (Thursday) at Nottingham Crown Court.
Yesterday’s court appearance came following an incident in Ilkeston on March 25 last year.
Officers were called to a house in Peveril Crescent, West Hallam, at around 1pm following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.
The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Bryan, formerly of Buckminster Road, lkeston, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.