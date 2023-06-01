Stuart Frost, 54, of Scaliot Close, New Mills: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Martin Gombar, 24, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Luke Gray, 37, of Conduit Street, Tintwistle: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 14-day driving ban, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Daniel Naylor, 45, of Westwick Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £238 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Teifion Salisbury, 61, of Baslow Road, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 33 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Sadaf Khan, 32, of Lower Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 64 miles per hour miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Imran Khan, 42, of Rutland Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jamie Bower, 40, of Wingfield Road, Tupton: Guilty of stealing £702 of artificial turf. Case adjourned.

Edward Casey, 38, of Eberneza Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by kicking and punching. Jailed for 26 weeks, banned from keeping animals for 10 years and handed £154 victim surcharge.

Brendan Coleman, 52, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 64 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £56 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Azhar Usman, 31, of Loudon Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Carol Bosley, 54, of Sancroft Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine and £34 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Mark Harrison, 53, of Main Street, Hemington, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban and £1,000 fine.

Haider Ali Kazmi, 32, of Uplands Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Syed Hussain, 23, of Provident Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to notify bank of voluntary striking off of a company within seven days and committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.

Toshko Trifonov, 52, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of controlling or coercive behaviour and assault. Case adjourned.

Haleem Bostan, 46, of Porter Road, Derby: Guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Jailed for 12 weeks, handed £100 fine and £128 victim surcharge.

Philip Bosworth, 71, of Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £259 fine, £103 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jordan Evans-Cornish, 31, of Radnor Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Izaak Holmes, 23, of Scarsdale Avenue, Allestree: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £233 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Sarah Sharp, 33, of Woodlands Close, Tiintwistle: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

David Tann, 40, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 134 miles per hour. Handed 12-month driving ban, £600 fine and £240 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Sivakumar Thambiah, 51, of St Augustines Drive, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 81 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Freda McCann, 32, of Greatorex Avenue, Allenton: Guilty of assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to custody. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.

Isa Maruf, 21, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £253 fine, £101 victim surcharge and £80 costs.

Christopher Gould, 59, of Huftons Court, Derbyshire: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

