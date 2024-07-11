Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Matlock and Derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lee Wallhead, 52, of Storforth Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Justine Bark, 49, of Rhodes Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Matthew Smart, 47, of Wayside, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points and a £40 fine.
James Bevan, 31, of Henderson Close, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Katherine Dart, 36, of Williamthorpe Close, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Shaun Ruddy, 34, of Melling Close, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £293 fine, £117 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jason Toplis, 50, of West Street, Holmgate, Clay cross: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MoT. Case adjourned.
Oliver Tuson, 27, of New Queen Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with no MoT. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jade Walshe, 23, of Melbourne Court, Duke Street, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Richard Cox, 47, of Oak Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving with an expired substantive licence. Case adjourned.
Matthew Gibson, 41, of Station Lane, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 73 miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jake Barlow, 30, of New Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving with a dangerously unsecured load. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Michael Shaw, 39, of Elder Close, Swanwick: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 53 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jake Vernon, 34, of Willows Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jordan Osborn, 37, of Park Lane, Two Dales, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
John Donaldson, 27, of Vernon Rise, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Hannah Ellis, 32, of Rhodes Cottage, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Joshua Harding, 29, of Sanforth Street, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Kevin Fottles, 61, Coronation Drive, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Luke Fox, 38, of Park Mill Drive, Westhouses, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Alex Kelsey, 39, of Boyer Street, Derby: Made subject of 24-day interim stalking protection order.
David Buen, 52, care of HMP Nottingham: Made subject of 10-year stalking protection order.
Ashley Bradbury, 36, of Byron Street, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £250 costs.
Muhammed Khan, 23, of Clarence Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without a seatbelt and without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road. Handed four penalty points, £250 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £250 costs.
Sardar Ali Khan, 33, of Cloudwood Close, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £100 costs.
Jonathan Whittaker, 47, of Haslemere Court, Grange Street, Derby: Guilty of dropping a cigarette on a public street in Skegness. Discharged conditionally for three months, handed £26 victim surcharge.
Kelvin Little, 39, of Ashby Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 fine.
Aizak Basharat, 18, of Leacroft Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed nine penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Macauley Benford, 27, of Southcroft, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
David Biggs, 40, of Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, Swadlincote: Guity of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Nazir Mahmood, 56, of Varley Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.