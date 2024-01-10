Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aimee Taylor, 44, of Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine and £55 victim surcharge.

Kerry Smith, 47, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to inform Chesterfield Borough Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit and employment and support allowance – namely that their partner was in paid employment. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Deakin, 30, of Meadow Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone and displaying a non-compliant registration plate. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Scott Wells, 32, of Friden, Buxton: Guilty of possessing methylamphetamine. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Ionita Marcel, 57, of Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.

Michael Martin, 37, of Bowyer Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Simpson, 30, of Baker Street, Alvaston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed a further domestic violence protection order for 28 days and ordered to pay £744 costs to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Harman Singh, 20, of Peartree Road, Derby: Stole shopping worth £30.32. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

James Hall, 29, of Station Street, Swadlincote: Made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Govind Dhillon, 25, of Grosvenor Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £135 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Sarioglu, 54, of Holbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £346 fine, £138 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Francis Cormack, 32, of Hornby Drive, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 114 miles per hour. Handed 56-day driving ban, £753 fine, £301 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Steven Frixou, 56, of Moor Lane, Little Eaton, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone with no MOT and a poorly-displayed registration plate. Handed six-month driving ban, £256 fine, £102 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Damian Hemsley, 46, of Wharf Road, Pinxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £72 fine and £28 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Nixon, 20, of Old School Court, Derbyshire: Guilty of driving unlicensed with a poorly-displayed registration plate and a noisy exhaust. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lavelle Patrice, 28, of Havenwood Grove, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £265 fine, £106 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Adam Stanley, 20, of Hayfield Road, New Mills: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 62 and 65 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £738 fine, £295 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lewis Cam, 28, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £260 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Widdowson, 51, of Blackberry Court, Clowne: Made subject of two-year stalking protection order.