Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak
Aimee Taylor, 44, of Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine and £55 victim surcharge.
Kerry Smith, 47, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to inform Chesterfield Borough Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit and employment and support allowance – namely that their partner was in paid employment. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Josh Deakin, 30, of Meadow Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone and displaying a non-compliant registration plate. Case adjourned.
Scott Wells, 32, of Friden, Buxton: Guilty of possessing methylamphetamine. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Ionita Marcel, 57, of Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.
Michael Martin, 37, of Bowyer Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Marcus Simpson, 30, of Baker Street, Alvaston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed a further domestic violence protection order for 28 days and ordered to pay £744 costs to Derbyshire Constabulary.
Harman Singh, 20, of Peartree Road, Derby: Stole shopping worth £30.32. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
James Hall, 29, of Station Street, Swadlincote: Made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
Govind Dhillon, 25, of Grosvenor Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £135 court costs.
Ali Sarioglu, 54, of Holbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £346 fine, £138 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Francis Cormack, 32, of Hornby Drive, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 114 miles per hour. Handed 56-day driving ban, £753 fine, £301 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Steven Frixou, 56, of Moor Lane, Little Eaton, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone with no MOT and a poorly-displayed registration plate. Handed six-month driving ban, £256 fine, £102 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Damian Hemsley, 46, of Wharf Road, Pinxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £72 fine and £28 victim surcharge.
William Nixon, 20, of Old School Court, Derbyshire: Guilty of driving unlicensed with a poorly-displayed registration plate and a noisy exhaust. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Lavelle Patrice, 28, of Havenwood Grove, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £265 fine, £106 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Adam Stanley, 20, of Hayfield Road, New Mills: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 62 and 65 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £738 fine, £295 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Lewis Cam, 28, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £260 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Paul Widdowson, 51, of Blackberry Court, Clowne: Made subject of two-year stalking protection order.
Daniel Mutchell, 37, of Heath Road, Holmewood: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £255 court costs.