Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, High Peak and Derby
Joseph Danco, 21, of Bowmer Road, Wilmorton, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for nine weeks.
Dominic Edwards, 32, of Allen Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Erik Gabor, 21, of Duke Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £392 fine, £157 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jonathan Slater, 44, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Order extended by three months.
Martin Porter, 37, of Wood Lane, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 costs.
Aiden Jordan, 30, of The Green, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 46 weeks.
Stuart Garner, 55, of Park Lane, Castle Donington, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Mark Robson, 50, of Devizes Close, Grangewood: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Proved in absence, warrant for arrest issued.
Mega Pound Store Ltd, Spring Gardens, Buxton: Guilty of selling a knife to a male under the age of 18 – namely 16 years old, selling a disposable electronic cigarette to a person aged under 18, supplying electronic cigarettes without original packaging and possessing disposable electronic cigarettes with two per cent salt nicotine with a volume of nicotine containing liquid in excess of two millilitres. Case adjourned.
Neil Wadsworth, 40, of Metcalfe Close, Alvaston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £500 fine and £85 court costs.