In pictures: Dangerous Derbyshire criminals jailed since April - including robbers, woman beaters and rapists

They include robbers, thieves, woman beaters, violent attackers and rapists.
During one shocking case a 35-year-old man was jailed for seven years for a historic rape of a child while already in jail for a similar crime.
1. In pictures
Dangerous Derbyshire criminals jailed since April Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Alan Lamb
Serial Derbyshire rapist Lamb, 35, attacked a girl who had not reached her teens when he was 16 years old. His crimes came to light when she told her family years later and the matter was reported to police. However he denied the offence and forced the woman to go through a trial, but a jury convicted him of rape and he was jailed for seven years. When he was sentenced Lamb was already serving a seven-and-a-half year term after being convicted in 2021 of raping another woman when she was a child and the new prison sentence begins immediately. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Martyn Garland
Chesterfield paedophile Garland, 50, was jailed for 18 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl.He was convicted of nine offences against the girl, including sexual assault, and rape.The Chesterfield man, formerly of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, was handed the 18-year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday, April 19.He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault against a child, two counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, sexual assault and three counts of rape. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Tracey Slater
Slater, 46, was banned from entering a Derbyshire village after being jailed for assaulting a police officer and shop thefts. She was jailed for 16 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 20 – after pleading guilty to three thefts from shops and the assault of a police officer.Slater, currently of HMP Foston Hall, has also been handed a criminal behaviour order – meaning she is banned from Clowne.She must not enter Clowne unless attending solicitor, banking, probation or doctors and medical appointments. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary