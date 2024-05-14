In pictures: Dangerous Derbyshire criminals jailed since April - including robbers, woman beaters and rapists

2 . Alan Lamb

Serial Derbyshire rapist Lamb, 35, attacked a girl who had not reached her teens when he was 16 years old. His crimes came to light when she told her family years later and the matter was reported to police. However he denied the offence and forced the woman to go through a trial, but a jury convicted him of rape and he was jailed for seven years. When he was sentenced Lamb was already serving a seven-and-a-half year term after being convicted in 2021 of raping another woman when she was a child and the new prison sentence begins immediately. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary