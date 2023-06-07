Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Derby and High Peak

Ross Harrison, 32, of Harehill Mews, Grangewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed six month driving ban, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.

Adele Moran, 57, of Holloway Road, Duffield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Weightman, 24, of Newshaw Lane, Hadfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Ramajana Talic, 30, of Chesapeake Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Ashley Streak, 31, of Langley Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 76 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £761 fine, £304 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.

Vladut Balan, 30, Digby Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and with a registration plate which did not meet regulations. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Keown, 42, of Williamthorpe Close, North wingfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jade Brady, 34, of Bleaklow Close, Derby: Guilty of watching television without a licence. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.

Sam Taylor, 30, of Rotherham Road, Killamarsh: Guilty of driving while banned. Jailed for four weeks, handed £60 court costs.

Stuart Cranston, 39, of Railway Street, Glossop: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £200 fine and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Hopcroft, 32, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

John Kempson, 54, of Colin Street, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £350 fine, £140 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Vijay Odeora, 43, of Oakview Gardens, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Paul Ryan, 22, of Westbourne Park, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £339 fine, £136 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Trueman, 37, of Wade Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 83 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Craig Wood, 55, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Sabina Randazzo, 52, of Taddington Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Teklebrhan Taklemarim, 32, of Abingdon Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Davies, 51, of Mayfield Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

David Goodwin, 38, of Shakespeare Street, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving while uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Mukhtar Hussain, 30 of Madeley Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 86 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Lauren Redmond, 33, of Manor Road, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 and 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron White, 24 of Derby Road, Marehay: Guilty of driving while uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £326 fine, £130 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Carl Sherman, 35, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Josh Claxton-Briggs, 20, of Brentford Drive, Derby: Made subject of a three-year football banning order.

Joseph Falconer, 25, of Walpole street, Chaddesden: Guilty of stealing a bag containing personal items to the value of £1125.50 at Royal Derby Hospital, cleaning products to the value of £94.94 from B&M, threatening behaviour and assault. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Parlato, 28, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from detention. Fined £120.

Nathan Ray, 42, of Freehold Street, Derby: Made subject of a contingent destruction order in respect of Pit Bull dog called Luna, handed £981 court costs.

Peter Wilson, 38, of Alder Court, Newland Dale, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.

Paul Castledine, 36, of Murray Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while under the influence of cannabis. Sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Belshaw, 41, of Loscoe Grange, Heanor. Guilty of common assault of an emergency worker. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Durrell Berry, 30, of Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby: Found guilty of knowing that money had been wrongfully paid into an account and dishonestly failing to ensure the credit was cancelled. Warrant issued for arrest.

Samantha Burrows, 40, of Queen Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence order operational period extended by 6 months, handed £60 costs.