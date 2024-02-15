Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Drabble, 21, of Dale Road, Dove Holes: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £50 fine, £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Trevor Wilson, 54, of Old Mansfield Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £692 fine, £620 victim surcharge and £277 court costs.

Michael Price, 58, of Dale Road, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection notice. Handed £100 fine and £200 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Matthaus Rouse, 24, of Dean Street, Derby: Made subject of a 115-day interim stalking protection order.

Ben Astle, 36, of Grampian Way, Sinfin, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rashaad Balfour, 25, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Louis Blackwell, 18, of Addison Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Omar Brown, 25, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Brooklyn Bullock, 19, of Willow Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £103 fine, £41 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Eric Draycott, 27, of Eggesford Road, Stenson Fields, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 54 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Gabriel Ferko, 51, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £90 fine, £36 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jake Frobisher, 35, of Derbyshire Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sandis Gindra, 31, of Walnut Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured with a worn tyre. Case adjourned.

Joe Hardy, 21, of Stand Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rachel Henderson, 32, of Buddleia Grove, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven Horsely, 50, of Hodmire Lane, Ault Hucknall, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Johny Nevin, 33, of Oxford Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £387 fine, £154 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mainline Recycling Ltd, of Old Sawley Station, Sawley Road, Breaston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Wandile Ngcobo, 23, of Gimson Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Reginald Pallett, 75, of Gresley Woodlands, Church Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £84 fine, £33 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jason Pearson, 54, of Mundy Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £151 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Eleanor Reed, 28, of Millstream Close, Walton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Andrzej Rozbicki, 40, of Kinder Road, Hayfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, 220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Claire Sanderson, 39, of Willow Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, 50 fine, £20 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mark York, 39, of Glinton Avenue, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 61 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, 220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sam Hancock, 25, of Creswell Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £500 fine and £60 court costs.

Martin Laktos, 35, of Linstock Way, Boulton Moor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months with 40 hours’ unpaid work, handed £60 court costs.

Zahid Mahfooz, 38, of Porter Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 120 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Warren Medcroft, 36, of Hope Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 12 rehabilitation activity days and £60 court costs.