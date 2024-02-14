In pictures: Criminals jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes since January including rape and dangerous driving

Their offences include fraud, assaults, rape and dangerous driving.
In one unbelievable case a Chesterfield man swindled his own uncle out of £125,000 in an elaborate banking con.
1. In pictures
Criminals jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes since January Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Lee Byard
Chesterfield conman Byard, 36, stole £125,000 from his uncle in an elaborate banking swindle – claiming to have enlisted the help of the CEO of Barclays Bank.
Derby Crown Court heard he “pulled the wool” over his doting relative's eyes with a “ruse” that he had been locked out of his Barclays bank account and cash deposits were needed to regain access.
He admitted fraud by false representation and was jailed for three years. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Habib Khan
Khan, 22, raped and throttled his female victim after luring her into a block of flats in Derby in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
He then stole her bag which contained her bank card, house keys and around £15, before leaving the scene.
Khan, of Moyne Gardens, Derby, was jailed for 11 years. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Kyle Buckley
Buckley, 30, was jailed for three years and eight months after a motorist he was overtaking died when he hit a wall, flipping his car. Derby Crown Court heard Buckley was still mid-way through his manoeuvre when the other driver, Jordan Sheehy, accelerated, also trying to overtake.
The court heard Mr Sheehy was also “impaired” by “illicit substances” at the time, which was the “main reason for the collision”.
Buckley, of John Street, Eckington, was banned from driving for six years and eight months. Photo: Derbyshire Police