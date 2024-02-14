In pictures: Criminals jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes since January including rape and dangerous driving

4 . Kyle Buckley

Buckley, 30, was jailed for three years and eight months after a motorist he was overtaking died when he hit a wall, flipping his car. Derby Crown Court heard Buckley was still mid-way through his manoeuvre when the other driver, Jordan Sheehy, accelerated, also trying to overtake. The court heard Mr Sheehy was also “impaired” by “illicit substances” at the time, which was the “main reason for the collision”. Buckley, of John Street, Eckington, was banned from driving for six years and eight months. Photo: Derbyshire Police