Cameron Coulter, 32, of Parkin Street, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Archie Marshall, 20, of Foxbrook Close, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 42-day driving ban, £350 fine, £140 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Stuart Frost, 54, of Scaliot Close, New Mills: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £246 fine, £98 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Martin Gombar, 25, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sadaf Khan, 32, of Lower Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 64 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Raja Naveed, 38, of Yates Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Claire Zolkiewecz, 41, of Coldstream Walk, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £75 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Mark Dale, 23, of Calver Crescent, Staveley, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jordan Dunn, 30, of Larchdale Close, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 95 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ruslans Kozlovskis, 19, of Pear Tree Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jerzy Malach, 51, of Meadow Court, Priory Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at speeds exceeding 30 miles per hour and failing to update address on driving licence. Case adjourned.

Chloe Snape, 22, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Richard Winfield, 48, of Norman Crescent, Ilkeston: Made subject of a 12-month stalking order.

Daria Bartkowiak, 34, of Rose Hill, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Ricky Cooper, 34, of Cheviot Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without a seatbelt. Handed £63 fine and £37 victim surcharge.

Mohammed Shakar, 24, of Walbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £150 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Peter Mann, 48, of High Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of throwing a cigarette end. Handed £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £490 court costs.

Glenn Smith, 29, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Cheryl Wade, 48, of Butts Road, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rachel Phipps, 32, of Wall Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Amanda James, 34, of Bridge Close, Church Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Callum Tomlinson, 29, of Albert Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Peter Wanjuhi, 39, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Sivakumar Thambiah, 51, of Church Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 81 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

David O’Connor, of Queens Drive, Glossop: Made subject of a two-year stalking protection order.

Ricky Young, 27, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Operational period extended by three months.

Danny Hailes, 19, of Heather Vale Road, Hasland: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. Handed four months jail suspended for 12 months and £154 victim surcharge.

Frank Hazeldine, 81, of Breach Road, Heanor: Guilty of owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.

Martin Barfield, 36, of Victoria Park Road, Fairfield: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.

Steven Allen, 30, of High Street, Old Whittington: Guilty of criminal damage. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and ordered to pay £462 in compensation.

Katie Mayfield, 34, of of Main Road, Marsh Lane: Guilty of criminal damage. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Martin Burgess, 36, of Cordwell Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of criminal damage. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and ordered to pay £300 compensation.