Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

Luke Burns, 33, of Babbington Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

James Hallam, 25, of Eley Way, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed 12-month driving ban, £380 fine, £152 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Stevens, 31, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone and having no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 courtcosts.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Anthony Wood, 45, of Charlesworth Crescent, Furness Vale: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed and having no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 courtcosts.

Laura Frost, 29, of Ludford Close, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £154 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Carl Phillips, 38, of Ash Crescent, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Bull, 18, of Hardwick Square North, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 51 miles per hour. Handed 28-day driving ban, £386 fine, £164 victim surcharge and £90 courtcosts.

Lewis Cam, 28, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sam Davies, 28, of Ling Road, Walton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £81 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dario Gabreillei, 31, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £48 fine, £19 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwayne Morlese, 30, of Laurel Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mohammed Pookkayil, 28, of Cromford Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed eight penalty points, £323 fine, £129 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Carl Asaba, 50, of Bar Road, Baslow: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £540 fine, £216 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Michelle Rennie, 44, of Highfield Road, Hayfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Gold, 47, of Arthur Street, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Sajid Hussain, 53, of Normanton Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Adam Shaid, 20, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, a £660 fine, a £66 victim surcharge and £620 of court costs.

Edward Dill, 53, of Heanor Road, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Pegg, 30, of Sevenlands Drive, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with an expired licence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £246 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Usman Azhar, 33, of Loudon Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Proved in absence.

Stefanos Constantinou, 42, of Market Place, Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Saulius Traupis, 32, of Carter Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Westran-Hall, 20, of Derby Road, Milford, Belper. Made subject of a football banning order made for three years.

Shaun Hunt, 63, and Susan Hunt, 55, of Sutton Lane, Hilton: Guilty of breeding puppies without a licence. Handed £10,000 fine, £1,000 victim surcharge and £1,089.85 court costs.

Harry Brooker, 28, of Maple Close, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed eight weeks suspended for 12 months and 140 hours unpaid work.

Martin Rusnak, 40, of St Davids Close, Derby: Guilty of entering a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal and of failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates Court. Handed 12 weeks jailed suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £500 compensation, £128 victim surcharge and £126 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Aslam Rahi, 60, of St Albans Road, Derby: Guilty of breaching a restraining order. Case dealt with by North West London Magistrates Court.

Sabrina Koujan, 36, of Brighton Road, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £90 court costs.

Claire O'Connell, 32, of Fairfield road, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 20 weeks.