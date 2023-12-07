​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Lewis Donaldson, 24, of Kent Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Oscar Keeling, 22, of Anchor Fold, Chapel-en-le-Firth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Unpaid work requirement extended by 12 months. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Joshua Wilkinson, 32, of Mansfield Road, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.

Jack Wilson, 21, of Grindlow, Great Hucklow, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Colin Jepson, 55, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £10 fine.

James Flory, 43, of Derby Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Nicholas Milward, 39, of Wilkins Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.

Samuel Mellor, 29, of St Marks Close, Cromford: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Carlton Bernard, 40, of Parker Avenue, Calow: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Thomas Bentley, 26, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Lewis Bowater, 30, of York Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £1,538 fine and £60 costs.

Zak Byrd, 21, of Mapleton Avenue, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Unpaid work hours are revoked due to medical grounds, ordered to continue rehabilitation activity requirement. Handed £60 court costs.

Michael Dove, 35, of Markeaton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine and £60 costs.

Keaton Jones, 24, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood: Guilty of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

James Cope, 29, of Stephensons Way, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Handed £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Jerlon Harriott-Nixon, 26, of School Close, Newton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £115 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Gary Lovel, 40, of Brighton Road, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Hassan Abbas, 22, of Colwyn Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £61 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Declan Baxter, 29, of Long Lea Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £800 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Gary Boundy, 43, of Thorpes Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 53 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £438 fine, £175 victimsurcharge and £110 court costs.

Mohammed Shabir, 56, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £432 fine, £249 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Charlie Edmonds, 27, of Richmond Park Road, Derby: Made subject of a five-year stalking protection order.

Lee Bentley, 38, of Hawthorne Avenue, Creswell: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Talwinder Birring, 52, of Bishop Lonsdale Way, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Benjamin Bridgett, 39, of Max Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Claire Buxton, 39, of Beaufort Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £50 fine, £20 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sadat Dushi, 50, of Poppy Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Luke Hatch, 21, of Shelley Grove, Stonebroom: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £384 fine, £153 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Roy Hewitt, 85, of Walton Road, Walton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.