Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak

Nathan Bennett, 44, of Caulfield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving. Handed 20-month driving ban, £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Adam Ementon, 32, of Over Lane, Openwoodgate, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahfoud Hamrouche, 58, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Jason Hodkin, 35, of Ladybower Lane, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured with an unsecured load. Handed £333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Anna McGeown, 36, of Richardson Drive, Smalley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Sadie Parker, 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Richardson, 46, of Old Chester Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 78 miles per hour. Handed £530 fine, £212 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Martin Ingham, 33, of Sherwood Road, Matlcok Green, Matlock: Guilty of driving while banned. Jailed for 24 weeks.

Susan Payne, 67, of Cavendish Drive, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £365 fine, £146 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Nicholas Buttrill, 53, of Lightwood Road, Buxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £311 fine, £124 victim surcharge and 310 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mbark Gallouli, 49 of Wolfa Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and 620 court costs.

Michael Marshall, 42, of Monmouth Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

James Powell, 38, of Albany Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £148 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.

Ako Shah, 41, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Ducker, 45, of King Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 91 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Viorica Gadalan, 49, of Holcombe Street, Derby: Guilty of unauthorised transfer of household waste. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.

S Rose Mandizha, 29, of Scott Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste. Proved in absence.

Salfauzen Neagu, 21, of Holcombe Street, Derby: Guilty of unauthorised transfer of household waste. Handed £583 fine, £232 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Spence, of Emunds Square, Mickleover: Guilty of failing to have works carried out relating to a defective heating system and hot water boiler, having been ordered to do so. Ordered to pay £3,000 compensation and £6,627.75 court costs.

Graham Borrington, 49, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work.

Chloe Ashin, 26, of Stockbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Paul Hambling, 48, of Colvern Drive, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Parkin, 21, of Ford Farm, Little Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Jamie Powazynski, 46, of Valley Road, Overseal: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed curfew.

Zain Ali, 34, of Stanton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month diving ban, £570 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Michael Carlin, 49, of Heanor Road, Smalley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month diving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Donovan, 52, of Russell Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month diving ban, £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Wayne Gordon, 41, of The Crescent, Holmesfield, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with an expired licence. Handed £50 fine.

Mathew Parker, 34, of St Mary's Wharf Road, Derby: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 26 weeks jail suspended for two years, 31-day accredited programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days, restraining order, £154 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Ryan Adams, 18, of Central Walk, Brimington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aris Alam, 32, of Keats Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Mohammad Almarri, 24 of, Castleward Court, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT and unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Benjamin, 39, of Cowsley Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 77 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Lauren Burk, 37, of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gheorghe Butnariu, 49, of Church Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed and with a non-compliant registration plate. Handed six penalty points, £151 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Christopher Clayton, 35, of Birches Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £250 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mary Connors, 29, of High Street, Clowne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Andrew Conway, 26, of School Close, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lubna Edwards, 50, of Poplar Road, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 54 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £498 fine, £199 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Stuart Fearn, 35, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed and with no seatbelt. Case adjourned.