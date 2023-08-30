Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak
Nathan Bennett, 44, of Caulfield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving. Handed 20-month driving ban, £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Adam Ementon, 32, of Over Lane, Openwoodgate, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Mahfoud Hamrouche, 58, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Jason Hodkin, 35, of Ladybower Lane, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured with an unsecured load. Handed £333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Anna McGeown, 36, of Richardson Drive, Smalley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Sadie Parker, 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Iain Richardson, 46, of Old Chester Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 78 miles per hour. Handed £530 fine, £212 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Martin Ingham, 33, of Sherwood Road, Matlcok Green, Matlock: Guilty of driving while banned. Jailed for 24 weeks.
Susan Payne, 67, of Cavendish Drive, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £365 fine, £146 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Nicholas Buttrill, 53, of Lightwood Road, Buxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £311 fine, £124 victim surcharge and 310 court costs.
Mbark Gallouli, 49 of Wolfa Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and 620 court costs.
Michael Marshall, 42, of Monmouth Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
James Powell, 38, of Albany Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £148 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.
Ako Shah, 41, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.
Nigel Ducker, 45, of King Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 91 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Viorica Gadalan, 49, of Holcombe Street, Derby: Guilty of unauthorised transfer of household waste. Handed £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.
S Rose Mandizha, 29, of Scott Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste. Proved in absence.
Salfauzen Neagu, 21, of Holcombe Street, Derby: Guilty of unauthorised transfer of household waste. Handed £583 fine, £232 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.
Philip Spence, of Emunds Square, Mickleover: Guilty of failing to have works carried out relating to a defective heating system and hot water boiler, having been ordered to do so. Ordered to pay £3,000 compensation and £6,627.75 court costs.
Graham Borrington, 49, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours of unpaid work.
Chloe Ashin, 26, of Stockbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.
Paul Hambling, 48, of Colvern Drive, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.
James Parkin, 21, of Ford Farm, Little Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.
Jamie Powazynski, 46, of Valley Road, Overseal: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed curfew.
Zain Ali, 34, of Stanton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month diving ban, £570 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Michael Carlin, 49, of Heanor Road, Smalley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month diving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Patrick Donovan, 52, of Russell Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month diving ban, £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Wayne Gordon, 41, of The Crescent, Holmesfield, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with an expired licence. Handed £50 fine.
Mathew Parker, 34, of St Mary's Wharf Road, Derby: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 26 weeks jail suspended for two years, 31-day accredited programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days, restraining order, £154 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Ryan Adams, 18, of Central Walk, Brimington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Aris Alam, 32, of Keats Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.
Mohammad Almarri, 24 of, Castleward Court, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT and unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Daniel Benjamin, 39, of Cowsley Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 77 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Lauren Burk, 37, of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Gheorghe Butnariu, 49, of Church Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed and with a non-compliant registration plate. Handed six penalty points, £151 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Christopher Clayton, 35, of Birches Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £250 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Mary Connors, 29, of High Street, Clowne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Andrew Conway, 26, of School Close, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Lubna Edwards, 50, of Poplar Road, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 54 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £498 fine, £199 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Stuart Fearn, 35, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed and with no seatbelt. Case adjourned.
Claire Franks, 42, of Springfield Road, Barlow: Guilty of stopping on a pedestrian crossing. Handed three penalty points, £102 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.