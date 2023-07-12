Michal Ignatowicz, 36, of Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months. Handed 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, three-month exclusion requirement not to attend St Michaels Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 court costs.

Ladislav Balog, 25, of Walbrook Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Joseph Cocker, 72, of Main Road, Smalley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £59 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Caroline Gilchrest, 43, of Maple Drive, Belper: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Lauren Gouveia, 24, of Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, £369 fine, £148 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ben Nicholls, 18, of Rose Avenue, Calow: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and with no insurance. Handed seven penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Nigel Rodgers, 67, of Derby Road, Swanwick: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed seven penalty points, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

William Harkus, 28, of Holly Grove, Swanwick: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ryan Dakin, 25, of Cobden Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kayleigh Finch, 37, of The Crescent, Brimington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven Robinshaw, 38, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £400 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kieron Goodall, 29, of Castle Apartments, Hatton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Borbala Vaczy, 35, of New Street, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Jodie Astle, 27, of Church Lane, Darley Abbey: Guilty of using a TV without a licence. Handed £46 fine, £18 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.

Joshua Baranow, 31, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £150 fine and £60 court costs.

Shea Reilly, 21, of Excalibur Way, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Liam Bennett, 34, of Upper Boundary Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Zac Wood, 24, of The Orchard, Horsley Woodhouse, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with additional 10 hours of unpaid work, handed £60 court costs.

Luke Carlisle, 39, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £60 court costs.

Louise Pickford, 38, of Woodland Avenue, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with additional 15 rehabilitation activity days. Handed £60 court costs.

Daniel Parker, 37, of Nunsfield Drive, Alvaston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, £700 fine, £70 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Ebrima Sillah, 45, of Twyford Road, Barrow-on-Trent: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £825 fine, £83 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Michael Stevens, 61, of Garfield Avenue, Draycott: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Curtis Taylor, 21, of Birchover House, Darley Abbey: Guilty of driving with a front fog lamp lit when visibility was not seriously reduced. Handed £323 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Saleha Fardoos, 36, of Athol Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Alexandru Luca, 25, of Bethulie Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 62 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Khalid Rahim, 49, of Warner Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £392 fine, £39 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.