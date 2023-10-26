Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Heanor and High Peak
Yusef Benaissa, 22, of King Alfred Street, Derby: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed £40 fine and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £91.67.
Mohammed Shabir, 56, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.
Allan Gordon, 63, of Anchor Fold, Derby: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988. Handed £153 fine and £61 victim surcharge.
Elizabeth Baines, 62, of Commonside Road, Barlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Mahfoud Hamrouche, 59, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ryan Parker, 41, of Linnet Way, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Muhammad Ullah, 29, of Crompton Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine and £16 victim surcharge.
James Bradbury, 23, of Pikehall, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £450 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £180 court costs.
Neil Donnelly, 53, of Duke Street, Whitwell: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Harley Fox, 32, of Oakland Avenue, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £350 fine, £140 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Roger Harrison, 23, of Market Place, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.
John Baldock, 67, of Hardwick Avenue, Allestree: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
William Shuttleworth, 46, of Church Street, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Paul Ayson, 42, of Blackburn Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for six weeks.
Martin Bird, 34, of Prince Charles Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £240 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Roman Gabor, 50, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Elvis Pintilie, 31, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban.
Jamie Walker, 19, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points.
Amandeep Boora, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
David Singleton, 60, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £1,320 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Brent Viveiros, 35, of Darcy Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 53 miles per hour. Handed 28-day driving ban, £800 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Lianne Webb, 36, of Kew Crescent, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Karl Fitzpatrick, 26, of Charnwood Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.
Joe Goddard, 31, of Crawley Way, Chellaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 120 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.
Julie Fitzpatrick, 61, of Eden Street, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 14 weeks.
David Ison, 36, of Portsmouth Close, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.
Patrick Johnson, 41, of Greenaway Lane, Hackney, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 90 days curfew.
Adam Pearson, 41, of Bowler Street, Ripley: Made subject of 28-day domestic violence protection order, ordered to pay costs of £481 to Derbyshire Police.
Kevin Thompson, 31, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed 12 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and a 15-day rehabilitation requirement. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £154 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.
Steven Walker, 26, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of attempting to pay for sexual services of a girl aged 13-15, inciting underaged sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.
Michael Singlewood, 42, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening behaviour. Case adjourned for a probation report.