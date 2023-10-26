News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Heanor and High Peak

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
By Ben McVay
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yusef Benaissa, 22, of King Alfred Street, Derby: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed £40 fine and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £91.67.

Mohammed Shabir, 56, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allan Gordon, 63, of Anchor Fold, Derby: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988. Handed £153 fine and £61 victim surcharge.

Most Popular
Chesterfield Magistrates CourtChesterfield Magistrates Court
Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Elizabeth Baines, 62, of Commonside Road, Barlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Mahfoud Hamrouche, 59, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ryan Parker, 41, of Linnet Way, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Muhammad Ullah, 29, of Crompton Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine and £16 victim surcharge.

James Bradbury, 23, of Pikehall, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £450 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £180 court costs.

Read More
Derbyshire man took partner by the throat after she forgot to put pillow case on...

Neil Donnelly, 53, of Duke Street, Whitwell: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Harley Fox, 32, of Oakland Avenue, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £350 fine, £140 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roger Harrison, 23, of Market Place, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

John Baldock, 67, of Hardwick Avenue, Allestree: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

William Shuttleworth, 46, of Church Street, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Paul Ayson, 42, of Blackburn Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for six weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Bird, 34, of Prince Charles Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £240 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Roman Gabor, 50, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Elvis Pintilie, 31, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban.

Jamie Walker, 19, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amandeep Boora, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

David Singleton, 60, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £1,320 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Brent Viveiros, 35, of Darcy Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 53 miles per hour. Handed 28-day driving ban, £800 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lianne Webb, 36, of Kew Crescent, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karl Fitzpatrick, 26, of Charnwood Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.

Joe Goddard, 31, of Crawley Way, Chellaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 120 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Julie Fitzpatrick, 61, of Eden Street, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 14 weeks.

David Ison, 36, of Portsmouth Close, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Johnson, 41, of Greenaway Lane, Hackney, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 90 days curfew.

Adam Pearson, 41, of Bowler Street, Ripley: Made subject of 28-day domestic violence protection order, ordered to pay costs of £481 to Derbyshire Police.

Kevin Thompson, 31, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed 12 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and a 15-day rehabilitation requirement. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £154 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Steven Walker, 26, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of attempting to pay for sexual services of a girl aged 13-15, inciting underaged sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.

Michael Singlewood, 42, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening behaviour. Case adjourned for a probation report.