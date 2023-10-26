News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Derbyshire man took partner by the throat after she forgot to put pillow case on his pillow

A Derbyshire man took his partner by the throat after losing his temper when she forgot to put a pillow case on his pillow, a court heard.
By Ben McVay
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ian Foulke, 52, told a probation officer he “always” went for the neck during conflicts as it was about “power, control and instilling fear” rather than inflicting damage.

Reading from the probation report, Judge Jonathan Straw said Foulke presented a high risk of causing “serious harm” to his abused partner in future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derby Crown Court heard Foulke had previous convictions against the same victim for offences of assault, battery and harassment.

Most Popular
Ian Foulke, 52, told a probation officer he “always” went for the neck during conflictsIan Foulke, 52, told a probation officer he “always” went for the neck during conflicts
Ian Foulke, 52, told a probation officer he “always” went for the neck during conflicts

Judge Straw said: “This was an extremely serious offence.

Read More
Read more: Chesterfield woman jailed for sexually abusing young boy on three occ...

“The offence was committed in a domestic context and against someone who as a consequence of your continued abuse, was vulnerable.

"I don’t consider that there are any mitigating features in this matter.”

Foulke, of Glasshouse Street, Codnor, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for three years and handed a restraining order.