Derbyshire man took partner by the throat after she forgot to put pillow case on his pillow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ian Foulke, 52, told a probation officer he “always” went for the neck during conflicts as it was about “power, control and instilling fear” rather than inflicting damage.
Reading from the probation report, Judge Jonathan Straw said Foulke presented a high risk of causing “serious harm” to his abused partner in future.
Derby Crown Court heard Foulke had previous convictions against the same victim for offences of assault, battery and harassment.
Judge Straw said: “This was an extremely serious offence.
“The offence was committed in a domestic context and against someone who as a consequence of your continued abuse, was vulnerable.
"I don’t consider that there are any mitigating features in this matter.”
Foulke, of Glasshouse Street, Codnor, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.
He was jailed for three years and handed a restraining order.