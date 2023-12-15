Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Bakewell, Belper, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak

​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Aaron Daley, 30, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £576 fine and £230 victim surcharge.

Sarah Knee, 42, of Wirksworth Road, Duffield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sihle Mtabela, 28, of St Margarets Drive, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £1,094 fine, £438 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Mark Riches, 61, of Harwood Close, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 63 miles per hour. Handed seven-day driving ban, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Aimee Taylor, 44, of Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Selina Taylor, 36, of Hill Crest Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Williams, 32, of Boulton Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 77 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £576 fine, £230 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Heath, 57, of Queen Street, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Shiels, 48, of Upper Boundary Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed 14-day driving ban, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Osborn, 34, of Fly Hill, Bakewell: Guilty of driving with an insecure load. Handed three penalty points, £256 fine, £102 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Gibson, 69, of Church Lane, Thorpe, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine and £40 victim surcharge.

Alex Tribbensee, 33, of High Pavement, Belper: Guilty of entering a train for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, made to pay £20 compensation £26 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Craig English, 37, of Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 12 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Peter Price, 58, of Dale Road, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.

Natalie Bailey, 32, of Fieldsway Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Grace Barney, 27, of Alderwasley Park, Whatstandwell, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Gavin Briggs, 45, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jeffrey Connor, 36, of London Street, New Whittington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £147 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Tayler Cruise, 22, of Walthamstow Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £280 fine, £112 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Phillippa Cunningham, 63, of Holly Lane, Ambergate, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Iain Fouracres, 32, of Briar Gate, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving while not wearing an adult seatbelt. Handed £46 fine, £18 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Aidan Greveson, 19, of Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 63 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Mohammed Habib, 31, of Cameron Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jack Hall, 21, of Eaton Fold, Stoney Middleton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 53 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £170 fine, £68 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Charlotte Hinchliffe, 42, of Queens Drive, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Barnaby Hutsby, 42, of Bristol Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel King, 31, of Vicarage Road, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Case adjourned.

Michael Lee, 38, of Highfields Road, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 76 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £240 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Nicholas Matthews, 59, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Maretha Murray, 55, of Golden Valley, Riddings: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £157 fine, £62 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

