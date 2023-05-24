News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
By Ben McVay
Published 24th May 2023, 10:36 BST- 4 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:19 BST

Eric Bland, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of improvement notices. Handed £4,000 fine.

Kayleigh Finch, 37, of The Crescent, Brimington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Dorota Chauntry, 40, of Rowland Court, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 111 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £507 fine, £203 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Fiona Harrison, 41, of Moor Road, Great Longstone, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 53 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £570 fine, £228 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rachel Frith, 53, of The Dale, Hathersage: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £566 fine, £186 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jason Kirkby, 42, of Castleton Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 37 miles per hour. Handed £226 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Edmunds Leimanis, 32, of Reeves Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven Robinshaw, 38, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Ashley Jarratt, 35, of Torside Mews, Hadfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £750 fine, £300 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ricky Young, 27, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for six weeks.

Adrian Briggs, 44, of Alder Way, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Patrik Gombar, 28, of Becher Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rebecca Laffan, 29, of Smithson Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Benjamin Smith, 35, of Heron View, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £153 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Augustine Tsimba, 60, of Pritchard Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of watching television without a licence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed £26 victim surcharge and £74 court costs.

David Tucker, 39, of Byron Street, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £75 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Keegan Foster, 29, of Oxford Street, Doe Lea: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. Handed £96 fine, £38 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Richard Barton, of Cole Lane, Ockbrook, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a council enforcement notice. Handed £5,000 fine, £181 victim surcharge and £5,674.90 court costs.

John Grainger, 30, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Nine penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Shahjaat Chaudhry, 27, of Arleston Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs.

Byron Morgan, 60, of Nunsfield Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely being 47 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £192 fine, £77 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Tristanjit Singh Malhi, 51, of Keats Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Stephen Tonner, 38, of Whitfield Avenue, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £307 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Sargun Singh, 22, of Links Close, Derby: Guilty of driving a vehicle with worn tyres. Handed six-month driving ban, £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Senger Yussuf, 37, of Warner Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Kieron Priest, 32, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.

Robert Harnett, 48, of Grinlow Road, Ladmanlow, Buxton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Neil Mundell, Village Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement. Handed one-year community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours unpaid work, £90 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Nathan Martin, 48, of Grandfield Street, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.

Carl Reid, 36, of Elmton Road, Creswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Ordered to continue drug rehabilitation, programme requirement and rehabilitation activity. Handed £60 costs.

William Hagen, 34, of Portland Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.