Court hears friend of Chesterfield TV comic Christopher Binns helped “dispose” of child porn

A judge deciding the fate of a Chesterfield TV comedian who has admitted downloading child porn has ordered a further hearing to decide how he should be sentenced.
By Ben McVay
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:05 BST

Judge Martin Hurst gave Christopher Binns unconditional bail at Derby Crown Court pending a Newton Hearing set for August 1.

During Newton Hearings a judge hears arguments set out by the prosecution over differences between the agreed facts of the case.

Binns, 52, was due to be sentenced today after admitting five counts of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child at a hearing in November last year.

Judge Martin Hurst gave Christopher Binns unconditional bail at Derby Crown Court pending a Newton Hearing
According to the National Crime Agency, Binns was caught after he asked a family friend to sell three devices containing indecent images on eBay.

The comic told comedy website Chortle he had downloaded the images in error while under the influence of drugs for his ADHD.

However a Crown prosecutor told Derby Crown Court today it was alleged that a friend had "assisted” him with “all sorts of things related to Ebay”.

He added: “It’s suggested it was an attempt by both of them to dispose of evidence.”

Judge Hurst said arguments discussing how it was “possible" to abuse prescription drugs “in the way described” would also be needed.

Binns, of Bole Hill, Calow, is best known for his hospital radio DJ alter-ego Ivan Brackenbury, and he had a six-part BBC One sitcom in 2017 based around that character.

Binns was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2007 for his Brackenbury act, and in 2013 was named best international act at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

He also performs as the comedy psychic Ian D Montfort, having learned the tricks of cold reading. A BBC Radio 2 series based around the medium character aired in 2013.

His other TV appearances include The IT Crowd, Spooks, Drifters, Fist of Fun and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.