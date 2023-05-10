Atia Albero, 37, of Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £276 fine, £110 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sam Davies, 28, of Ling Road, Walton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Denis Dumitru, 21, of Sinfin Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Korbin Gailley, 20, of Waterford Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour - while unlicensed. Handed 12-month driving ban, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Huw Gough-Rundle, 20, of Waterloo Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of driving without due care and attention while unlicensed and uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anne Kerrigan, 67, of Cole Lane, Borrowash: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £107 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mohammad Khan, 21, of Tayside Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 69 miles per hour - and driving without due care and attention Handed 56-day driving ban, £448 fine, £45 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Carl Phillips, 38, of Ash Crescent, Ripley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Aidan Stevens, 31, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

John Whitehead, 59, of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour - namely 69 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anthony Wood, 45, of Charlesworth Crescent, Furness Vale: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Luke Burns, 33, of Babbington Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Jozef Csaszar, 21, of Elden Road, Rotherham: Guilty of driving uninsured, unlicensed and with no MOT. Case adjourned. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

James Hallam, 25, of Eley Way, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Kain Woolf, 45, of Canal Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £113 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Scott Wells, 31, of Friden, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Proved in absence.

Yasser Mohammed Khan, 37, of Mill Hill Road, Normanton: Guilty of assault, criminal damage, possession of a bladed article in a public place, failing to surrender to custody and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Marcin Borek, 27, of Hartington Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Craig English, 37, of Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £166 fine and £60 court costs.

Stuart Finlayson, 24, of Maple Drive, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £175 fine and £60 court costs.

Liam Hill, 25, of Skeavingtons Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Jack Hulland, 19, of Draycott Road, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Mark Page, 39, of Foljambe Road, Brimmington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Kamil Kucharski, 41, of Crompton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £133 fine and £60 court costs.

Curtis Lynch, 21, of Ringwood Road, Brimington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine and £60 court costs.

Sarah Osborne, 38, of Brindley Court, Wilkins Drive, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine.

Faye Warren, 50, Bluebank View, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 court costs.

Adina Radusca, 32, of Parliament Court, Parliament Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Usman Ali, 23, of Balfour Road, Derby: Guilty of driving a car with a flat tyre. Handed three penalty points.

Rohaan Ahmed, 23, of Fairfax Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Sophie Budd, 33, of Cotton Close, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £83 fine, £33 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Usman Iqbal, 26, of Meynell Street, Normanton: Guilty of driving uninsured and failing to stop. Handed eight penalty points, £400 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Paul Rodda, 61, of Jago Avenue, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 51 miles per hour. Handed 28-day driving ban, £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.