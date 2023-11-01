​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Lisa Nicholls, 43, of Gorse Valley Way, Hasland: Guilty of intentional sexual touching of a woman aged 16 or over. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, handed £154 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Tracy Bull, 57, of Haig Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to declare capital savings and investments while claiming Universal Credit. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Nigel Chadwick, 54, of Spital Lane, Spital: Guilty of harassment – namely uploading videos to YouTube referring to the victim and their property. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 12-month mental health treatment requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, five-year criminal behaviour order, five-year restraining order, £154 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Tariro Hove, 31, of Drum Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Jawaid Muhammad, 22, of Blagreaves Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £85 court costs.

William Slade, 54, of Berle Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £480 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Zoey Murfin, 37, of Dovedale Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £610 court costs.

S Rose Mandizha, 30, of Scott Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping three bags of rubbish. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.

Liam Berry, 35, of Swaledale Court, Alvaston: Guilty of keeping a wrongful credit. Ordered to pay £4,576.32 compensation, £21 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Cihat Caymaz, 41, of Market Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Joshua Cherry, 30, of Bridgeyard Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 120 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Samuel Noble, 36, of Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 42 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £223 fine, £89 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Francesca Campbell, 43, of Upper Bainbrigge Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Owen Baggaley, 29, of Princes Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity

requirement.

Ian Armes, 65, of Chaddesden Park Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Daniel Bain, 23, of West Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Liam Barnes, 35, of Gough Grove, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving a car with a badly worn tyre. Handed penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Ivana Belakova, 40, of Princes Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at speeds exceeding 30 and 50 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Michaela Breen, 56, of St Annes House, Windmill Hill Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Eren Celebi, 20, of Grangeover Way, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Stuart Coates, 40, of Derby Road, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving with an unsecured load and an improperly-displayed registration mark. Handed £320 fine, £128 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Tianna Corpe, 29, of Brook Street, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed with no MOT. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jody Doyle, 41, of Caxton Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £153 fine, £81 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Gareth Dudley, 35, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured and failing to stop. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Ian Grange, 58, of Chaddesden Park Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 45 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £323 fine, £129 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Lucas Green, 37, of Rhodes Cottages, Clowne: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Ian Harland, 60, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £133 fine, £106 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Zak Healey, 28, of Wyndale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed with an improperly-displayed registration mark. Case adjourned.

Jordan Hincks, 25, of Sherbrook Grove, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £130 fine, £52 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Peter Horvat, 18, of Wisgreaves Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Afamefuna Ijeh, 20, of Agard Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured with worn tyres. Case adjourned.

Shalvine Kafuramutowa, 30, of Farmhouse Way, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £385 fine, £154 victim surcharge and £90 costs.