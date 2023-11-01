News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in November: Chesterfield, Bolsover, Ripley, Derby and High Peak

Here are the Derbyshire locations for mobile speed cameras throughout November.
By Ben McVay
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT

The vans will be stationed in various parts of Chesterfield – however locations in Derby, across South Derbyshire and High Peak are included for those who commute.

Police warn the cameras may also be positioned at sites not mentioned here.

Locations are provided on the Derby & Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Images are for illustration only and do not show the exact location of the camera vans

Camera vans will be in Chesterfield, Bolsover, Ripley, Derby and High Peak

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in November

Camera vans will be in Chesterfield, Bolsover, Ripley, Derby and High Peak Photo: Google/Adobe

Burton Road

2. Woodville

Burton Road Photo: Google

Station Road,

3. Bolsover

Station Road, Photo: Google

Station Road

4. Hollingwood

Station Road Photo: Google

