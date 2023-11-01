Here are the Derbyshire locations for mobile speed cameras throughout November.

The vans will be stationed in various parts of Chesterfield – however locations in Derby, across South Derbyshire and High Peak are included for those who commute.

Police warn the cameras may also be positioned at sites not mentioned here.

Locations are provided on the Derby & Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Images are for illustration only and do not show the exact location of the camera vans