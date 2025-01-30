Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Heanor, Bolsover, High Peak and Derby
Sally Compton, 44, of Out Lane, Stainsby Common, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed and with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.
Andrew Simpson, 70, of Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to notify North East Derbyshire District Council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing benefit - namely holding capital savings and investments above permitted levels. Discharged conditionally for two years, handed £26 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.
Anthony Hewes, 37, of Lowlands Lea, Newlands, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £70 fine and £60 costs.
Toby Wright, 26, of Bass Street, Derby: Guilty of possessing indecent category A, B, C and D videos and pictures of children. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Benjamin Lee, 34, of Coniston Crescent, Chaddesden: Guilty of driving with an unsecured load. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.
Simon Griffiths, 39, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £50 fine, £20 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.
Mohammed Khan, 29, of St Thomas Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £692 fine, £277 victim surcharge and £325 court costs.
Solomon Mathew, 36, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £107 fine, £43 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.
Dora Alina-Pascu, 36, of Society Place, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste - namely a moses basket and some boxes. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.
Phillip Coyle, 48, of Marlowe Court, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.
Zaneta Ginova, 29, of Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste - namely three black bin liners. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.
Jade Jones, of Blackmount Court, Sinfin, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste - namely two bags containing carpet remnants. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £268.20 court costs.
Christopher Arling, 40, of Kniveton Close, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Josef Danko, of Bowmer Road, Derby: Guilty of ingesting, inhaling, smoking or using intoxicating substances known to be Mamba. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.
Mohammed Harith, of Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Guilty of dropping a cigarette. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £199 court costs.
Jane Holmes, of Howells Place, Mastin Moor: Guilty of dropping a cigarette. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £199 court costs.
Shaun Banfield, 34, of Radford Street, Alvaston, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Original eight-week sentence suspended for six months extended to eight months.
Erik Farkas, 30, of Stanton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jade Roseberry, 42, of Croft House Way, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Marvin Barrett, 43, of Redland Close, Derby: Guilty of driving with an expired licence, uninsured and while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Claire Bestwick, 46, of Strutts Close, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Tarzan Marolicaru, 23, of Five Lamps Court, Kedleston Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Laura Worral, 42, of Danby Road, Littleover: Guilty of driving while banned. Handed six penalty points.
Vincent Rice, 44, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks.