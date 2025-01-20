Derbyshire driver who concealed epilepsy from DVLA hit pedestrians like “skittles”, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire man who failed to tell the DVLA he had epilepsy and stopped taking his medication ploughed his car into a group of pedestrians like “skittles” after suffering a brain seizure, a court heard.

Belper man Ayobami Oyeyemi, 47, was seen standing nearby following the crash with a “blank” expression “not really doing anything” as passers-by rushed to help.

Derby Crown Court heard one of those he hit was “thrown into the air” during the impact on Ford Street in Derby city centre on June 7 2023 at around 7.20pm. The seriously-injured pedestrian was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre where CT scans uncovered a suspected brain bleed.

In a victim impact statement she described now having a life-long jaw condition affecting her eating and speaking while she still suffered panic attacks in the aftermath of the incident while doing mundane tasks such as “walking along the pavement”.

Prosecutor Stefan Fox described how in police interviews Oyeyemi had not told the DVLA about his epilepsy medical condition or his GP, fearing they would inform the driving agency and his licence would be revoked. Recorder M Brown told the defendant he “took a significant risk every time you got behind the wheel”.

Oyeyemi was arrested at the scene and later claimed he had lost consciousness after going through red lights at the first junction in Derby and also admitted that he had not been taking his medication. In the lead-up to the crash Oyeyemi was seen with both hands on the steering wheel, both eyes open and a “dead stare”.

His Nissan SUV was seen driving straight through three sets of red lights and into oncoming traffic, causing other drivers to swerve out of the way – though his speed was described as “steady” at 30mph before hitting the pedestrians and coming to a stop by crashing into a lamp post.

Father-of-two Oyeyemi, who had just finished a shift at Derby Royal Hospital as a healthcare assistant at the time of the collision, had no previous convictions the court heard.

Defence barrister Matt Hayes said his client, a father-of-two, was remorseful and upset by the footage showing what he had done. The court heard it was not clear whether or not the crash was as a result of a medical condition however Recorder M Brown told Oyeyemi she was “satisfied” that was “most likely the cause of the collision as he had epilepsy and was not taking his medication.

She said: “You admitted to failing to tell the DVLA – you knew if you did you would not be able to drive your car. You collected your medication from your GP with the inference that you were taking it.

"It’s clear you knew you could have a seizure at any time, you took a significant risk every time you got behind the wheel but your luck ran out on June 7, 2023 – which had serious consequences for (the victim).”

Oyeyemi, of Bramble Way, Belper, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was jailed for two years and handed a three-year driving ban with an extended re-test.

Derbyshire Times has requested a custody image of the defendant, however Derbyshire Constabulary has been unable to provide one on this occasion.