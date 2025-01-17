Serial Derbyshire harasser who forced victim into refuge during stalking campaign is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire woman was forced into a refuge by a stalking campaign in which her harasser tagged her in TikTok videos, daubed insults on the walls of her home and had “multiple” takeaways delivered to her address.

On one occasion the victim’s estranged partner Benjamin Ellis even destroyed her grandfather's memorial plaque, Derby Crown Court heard. A prosecutor told the court on August 7 last year the woman was finally forced to flee to a refuge due to Ellis’ “escalating actions”.

Ellis, 22, had previously been jailed for two years in May 2022 for alarmingly similar offences against two other women – during which he sent “bloodcurdling” threats to “douse” children in petrol and fantasised about them “burning in their bedrooms”.

The court heard at the time he was subject of a community order not to contact his partner when he called her 85 times on April 15, 2022. At the time of the latest offences in August last year Ellis was subject of a restraining order.

Ellis was jailed for two years and four months at Derby Crown Court

The defendant called his latest victim between 10 and 25 times a day leaving “vile” messages including threats of rape and “petrol bombing”. In one message Ellis told her “get off your phone before I melt you with the kids”.

Speaking about Ellis' latest offences, Judge Shaun Smith KC said the defendant had demonstrated “clearly” that he had not “learned his lesson”. A barrister said in Ellis’ defence that he had suffered during his upbringing, was diagnosed with ADHD, had reflected on his behaviour while in custody and was remorseful.

Speaking about the latest offences, Judge Smith told Ellis: “You were back at it again, in exactly the same terms. This time there was a restraining order in place and you were breaching it. It was simply a repetition, if not worse, of what had happened before - it's difficult to imagine a worse kind of stalking behaviour.”

The judge noted a pre-sentence report about Ellis did not make “good reading”, as he had been assessed as “not manageable in the community”, presenting a risk or danger to the public and he had demonstrated “no remorse”.

Ellis, formerly of Nottingham Road, admitted stalking involving fear of violence, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for two years and four months.

Derbyshire Times has requested a custody image of the defendant, however Derbyshire Constabulary has been unable to provide one on this occasion.