Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Codnor, Long Eaton and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:
By Ben McVay
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:27 BST
Ian Heath, 45, of Grindlow Avenue, Boythorpe: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Harry Brooker, 29, of Maple Close, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine and £300 costs.

Lee Johnson, 58, of Brompton Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court
Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Wahid Hamid, 44, of Horwood Avenue, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine.

Kelsey Lodge, 26, of Beaufort Street, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Tracie McGivern, 39, of Langley Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £100 costs.

Jacqueline Rigby, 57, of Regent Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit – namely having capital savings and investments above the permitted levels. Case adjourned.

Daniel Robinson, 30, of Riber Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

James Steers, 21, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving with an improperly-displayed registration mark. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Krzysztof Tyranski, 43, of Cotton Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Zain Iftekhar, 19, of Netherclose Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Tabriz Nazir, 41, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks.

Beata Tokarova, 38, of Springfield Crescent, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Liam Bennett, 35, of Melandra Court, Upper Boundary Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.

Joe Higginson, 20, of Emerald Drive, Hasland: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed seven extra hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Hasnain Khalid, 26, of Overdale Road, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Handed £215 fine and £60 costs.

Callum Knight, 24, of Market Street, Ironville: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed seven extra hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Patrick Nicholls, 25, of Oversetts Road, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.

Daniel Stanton, 32, of Heanor Road, Codnor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £800 fine and £60 costs.

Charlie Wilkinson, 19, of Fern Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs.

Jack Seal, 23, of Days Lane, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Case adjourned.

Josh Simkins, 21, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs.

Jayden Budworth, 25, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison and failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates Court. Handed £50 fine and 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.