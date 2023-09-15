Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Bolsover, Belper, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Richard Fletcher, 62, of Newbold Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Serban Ionut, 28, of Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban.

Lynn Oates, 30, of Hayes Lane, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban.

Micah Thompson, 35, of Dale View, Stretton, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, a £40 fine, a £16 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Adrian Platts, 50, of Manknell Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed £84 fine, £85 court costs and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £10.

Mohammed Khalid, 27, of Blagreaves Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £80 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £32 court costs.

Hannah Bucklow, 26, of Broadleys, Clay Cross: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed £107 fine, £85 court costs and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £36.67.

Nigel Chadwick, 54, of Spital Lane, Spital: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Alison Keown, 43, of Williamthorpe Close, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Mitchell Shannon, 19, of Vernon Rise, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Luke Smith, 31, of New Street, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, a £660 fine, a £264 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Colin Naylor, 67, of Church Avenue, Hatton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Patrick Weekes, 54, of Derby West Business Centre, Ashbourne Road, Derby: Guilty of stripping a roof which contained a common pipistrelle bat day roost without the supervision of an ecologist, failing to ensure the installation of compensation and mitigation measures, creating a risk of entanglement of bats and subsequent injury or death and failing to complete or ensure the completion of the first year of post-development monitoring. Handed £3,200 fine, £1,280 victim surcharge and £9,955.17 court costs.

Terrence Hall, 34, of Diseworth Close, Chellaston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, a £660 fine, a £264 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Lennox Lewis Boyd, 31, of Heath Road, Holmewood: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Brett Buck, 41, of Hangar Hill, Whitwell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for two years.

Lucy Dykes, 47, Wellington Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed eight rehabilitation activity days and £60 fine.

Adam Garnett, 34, of Staveley Road, Poolsbrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £266 fine and £60 court costs.

Tauqeer Hussain, 27, of Albany Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 66 hours of unpaid work, £100 fine and £60 court costs.

Joshua Jones, 26, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 court costs.

Tye Marshall, 19, of High Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Ricky Seston, 40, of Charleswood Gardens, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £106 fine and £60 costs.

Kevin Barker, 42, of The Green, Draycott, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £150 fine and £60 costs.

Shazhannah Roberts, 21, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine.

Cole Fletcher, 18, of Morley Lane, Stanley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 54 miles per hour. Handed 21-day driving ban, £392 fine, £157 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Daniel Gallagher, 35, of Coldstream Walk, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £162 fine, £65 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Kyle Hopcroft, 32, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed seven penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Peter Wanjuhi, 39, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Dominic Willis, 39, of Stubbly Place, Dronfield Woodhouse: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £130 fine, £52 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Craig Wood, 55, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour - namely 68 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Ashley Harley, 32, of Hillcrest Drive, Kilburn: Guilty of driving a car with two children not using booster seats. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.