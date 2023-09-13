In pictures: People wanted by police in connection with serious incidents around Derbyshire

Police would like to speak with the people in these images in connection with a number of Derbyshire incidents.
They include assault, thefts and criminal damage.
During one case a pub-goer was hospitalised when another man threw a glass at his head.
If you can help police phone then on 101 or contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. In pictures
People wanted by police in serious incidents around Derbyshire Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Pensioner's wallet stolen
Police are asking the woman in this photo to come forward after a man in his eighties had his wallet stolen when it fell onto the floor of Tesco on Low Pavement, Chesterfield.
Officers attended the scene after being called just before 12.40pm on May 25. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Bus passenger sustains eye injury as man bangs on windows, smashing one
This man is sought by officers after a minibus window was smashed, leaving an occupant injured, in Chesterfield. Police were called to Brewery Street just after midnight on July 2 after reports a man started banging on the bus windows, smashing one and leaving a passenger with an eye injury. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Man's bag taken as he walked down the street
Officers say this man may be able to help with their enquiries following reports a man's bag was taken in Langley Mill. They were called to Station Road at 1.20pm on August 22. The victim, in his 30s, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken from him. Photo: Derbyshire Police