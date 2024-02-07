Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kaitlyn Folega, 19, of Clifton Avenue, Barlborough: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Anthony Lodge, 30, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Ronald Rowland, 78, of John O’Gaunts Way, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Darryl Lefley, 39, of Lucas Road, Newbold: Guilty of attempting to communicate with a person under 16 for the purpose sexual gratification. Handed five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Kerry Smith, 47, of Racecourse Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to notify Chesterfield Borough Council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit – namely that their partner was in employment. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months with 17-week curfew. Handed £254 court costs.

Scott Wells, 32, of Friden, Buxton: Guilty of possessing methylamphetamine. Handed £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

James Traynor, 40, of South Street, Melbourne: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £184 fine, £74 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Darren Prudence, 51, of Avenue Road, Whittington Moor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £230 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Slavomir Gazi, 41, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Guftar Hussain, 53, of Caxton Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Ricky Watkin, 60, of Blackwell Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Martin Hall, 45, of Woodhead Road, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £672 fine, £269 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Harry Rogers, 56, of Browning Court, Old Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 77 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £336 fine, £134 victim surcharge and £330 court costs.

Kieran Swindon, 28, of Cedar Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour – and driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £405 fine, £162 victim surcharge and £330 court costs.

​Ryan Fenton, 29, of Melling Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of entering a train for the purpose of travel without a valid ticket. Handed £40 fine, £6.60 compensation, £16 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.

Darren Ansell, 44, of Melling Close, Grangewood: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Carl Cruz, 40, of Whitehead Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Pauline Hancock, 77, of Main Road, Stanton in Peak, Matlock: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Paul Higginbottom, 47, of Cross Street, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Reece Honour, 29, of Haig Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Paul Leece, 42, of South Street, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Matthew Leese, 51, of Nottingham Road, Ripley East, Ripley: Guilty of failing to stop for a constable. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Billy Marina, 20, of Birchwood Crescent, Somercotes: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £90 court costs

Darragh Ashley, 26, of Donington Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving with a dangerously unsecured load. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chloe Barber, 30, of Jaeger Close, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Josh Barker, 21, of Valley Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Thomas Collins, 38, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Debra Cooper, 63, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.