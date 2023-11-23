Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak
Azhar Sharif Akhtar, 59, of Fairfield Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban.
Sarah Sharp, 33, of Woodlands Close, Tintwistle: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Jamie Bower, 41, of Wingfield Road, Tupton: Guilty of stealing astroturf to the value of £702. Jailed for 18 weeks.
Khayrul Islam, 24, of Boston Close, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Robert Reeve, 41, of Station Road, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points and £66 fine.
Amanda Duncan, 48, of Cross Street, Fairfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £200 fine and £80 victim surcharge.
Sabeel Shabir, 21, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £325 costs.
Paul Cookson, 45, of Sterling Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Shaquille Cooper, 30, of Foremark Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Bledar Ndini, 43, of St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £807 fine, £323 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Michael Herbert, 62, of Broadway Park Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £44 costs.
Richard Hill, 45, of Milward Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed £158 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Nicole McLaughlin, 34, of Harvey Road, Derby: Guilty of driving an unlicensed vehicle. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed £26 victim surcharge.
Jamie Pearson, 32, of Rosemary Drive, Alvaston: Guilty of driving without a certificate of professional competence. Handed £666 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £210 costs.
Laura Alfrey, 30, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.
Ian Martin, 62, of Victoria Street, Ripley: Guilty of claiming Universal Credit while in receipt of an occupational pension. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Joshua Mycroft, 23, of Lancaster Drive, Hilton: Guilty of dangerous driving. Handed 300 hours’ unpaid work, 12-month driving ban, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Adam Franklin, 37, of Wolfa Street, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 18 weeks.
Michael Martin, 35, of Crewton Way, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.
Liam Quelch, 23, of Woodend Road, Heanor: Guilty of destroying a motor vehicle to the value of £500. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £789.34 compensation, £26 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Jeffrey Taylor, 34, of Salisbury Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine and £60 costs.
Gavn Hepburn, 51, of Scropton Walk, Derby: Made subject of an interim sexual risk order.
Steven Lyons, 55, of Balaclava Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 13-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Cameron Baines, 20, of Mackenzie Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a suspended sentence order. Handed 110 hours’ unpaid work.
Luke Barcz, 26, of Windmill Hill Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine.
Stuart Finlayson, 25, of Maple Drive, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Mark Mollison, 26, of Cannock Court, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 130 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.
Sargun Singh, 23, of Links Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
David Unthank, 52, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.
Elvis Deakin, 21 of Meadow View Road, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
James Parkin, 21, of Ford Farm, Little Eaton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Lucan Pearson, 18, of Springfield Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine.
Aamir Mohammad Abdullah Hussain, 26, of Warwick Avenue, Derby: Guilty of keeping a wrongful credit. Handed £150 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Eren Celebi, 20, of Grangeover Way, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.