​Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Azhar Sharif Akhtar, 59, of Fairfield Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban.

Sarah Sharp, 33, of Woodlands Close, Tintwistle: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Bower, 41, of Wingfield Road, Tupton: Guilty of stealing astroturf to the value of £702. Jailed for 18 weeks.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Khayrul Islam, 24, of Boston Close, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Robert Reeve, 41, of Station Road, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points and £66 fine.

Amanda Duncan, 48, of Cross Street, Fairfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £200 fine and £80 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabeel Shabir, 21, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £325 costs.

Paul Cookson, 45, of Sterling Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaquille Cooper, 30, of Foremark Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bledar Ndini, 43, of St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £807 fine, £323 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Herbert, 62, of Broadway Park Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £44 costs.

Richard Hill, 45, of Milward Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed £158 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicole McLaughlin, 34, of Harvey Road, Derby: Guilty of driving an unlicensed vehicle. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed £26 victim surcharge.

Jamie Pearson, 32, of Rosemary Drive, Alvaston: Guilty of driving without a certificate of professional competence. Handed £666 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £210 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Alfrey, 30, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.

Ian Martin, 62, of Victoria Street, Ripley: Guilty of claiming Universal Credit while in receipt of an occupational pension. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Joshua Mycroft, 23, of Lancaster Drive, Hilton: Guilty of dangerous driving. Handed 300 hours’ unpaid work, 12-month driving ban, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Franklin, 37, of Wolfa Street, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 18 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Martin, 35, of Crewton Way, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.

Liam Quelch, 23, of Woodend Road, Heanor: Guilty of destroying a motor vehicle to the value of £500. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £789.34 compensation, £26 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Jeffrey Taylor, 34, of Salisbury Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine and £60 costs.

Gavn Hepburn, 51, of Scropton Walk, Derby: Made subject of an interim sexual risk order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Lyons, 55, of Balaclava Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 13-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cameron Baines, 20, of Mackenzie Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a suspended sentence order. Handed 110 hours’ unpaid work.

Luke Barcz, 26, of Windmill Hill Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine.

Stuart Finlayson, 25, of Maple Drive, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mollison, 26, of Cannock Court, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 130 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Sargun Singh, 23, of Links Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

David Unthank, 52, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Elvis Deakin, 21 of Meadow View Road, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Parkin, 21, of Ford Farm, Little Eaton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Lucan Pearson, 18, of Springfield Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine.

Aamir Mohammad Abdullah Hussain, 26, of Warwick Avenue, Derby: Guilty of keeping a wrongful credit. Handed £150 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.