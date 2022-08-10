Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield to Alfreton, Matlock, Belper and Ilkeston - in court

Eric O’Neil, 42, of Bradley Close, Brimington: Guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour, failing to provide a specimen of blood and assaulting an emergency worker. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Charlotte Salmon, 21, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings: Guilty of participating in a gathering in the tier 4 area of Derbyshire which took place in a private dwelling during coronavirus restrictions. Handed £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.
Claire Stott, 34, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37mph miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Nicholas Fischer, 76, of Wash Green, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
Ryan Barker, 28, of Brushfield Road, Holme Hall: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 12-week curfew, ordered to pay £300 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Scott Baker, 45, of Great Northern Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker. Jailed for 18 weeks, handed £154 victim surcharge.
David Smith, 37, of The King of Diamonds, Langwith Junction: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.
Jordan Anglesea, 27, of Station Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £620 court costs and six penalty points.
Paul Holman, 31, of Lawn Close, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 46 miles per hour. Handed £320 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.
Alicia Johnson, 42, of Mickley lane, Stretton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Stacey Kerry, 35, of Penrose Crescent, Arkwright Town: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
David Leech, 76, of Park View, Clowne: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Malachy McHugh, 48, of Highfields Road, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed £666 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.
Reece McMillan, 27, of Statham Avenue, New Tupton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Andrew Merrin, 52, of Ripley Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour – and driving uninsured. Handed £660 fine, £110 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Timothy Moloney, 26, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Michaela Murden, 32, of Main Street, Scarcliffe: Guilty of driving a car with a worn tyre and faulty lights. Handed £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Zoey Murfin, 36, of Tapton View Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.
Dawn Edwards, 48, of Outram Way, Chinley, High peak: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £75 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban due to repeat offending.
Sean Burton, 50, of Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Kelly Fantom, 42, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.
Aaron Hawley, 27, of St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Handed £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.
Angela Stanford, 56, of Blue Lodge Close, Inkersall: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £620 court costs and six penalty points.
Benjamin Fern, 43, of Mettesford, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Handed 16-month driving ban, fined £500.