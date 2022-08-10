Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield to Alfreton, Matlock, Belper and Ilkeston - in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric O’Neil, 42, of Bradley Close, Brimington: Guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour, failing to provide a specimen of blood and assaulting an emergency worker. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Charlotte Salmon, 21, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings: Guilty of participating in a gathering in the tier 4 area of Derbyshire which took place in a private dwelling during coronavirus restrictions. Handed £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Claire Stott, 34, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37mph miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Fischer, 76, of Wash Green, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Ryan Barker, 28, of Brushfield Road, Holme Hall: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 12-week curfew, ordered to pay £300 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Scott Baker, 45, of Great Northern Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker. Jailed for 18 weeks, handed £154 victim surcharge.

David Smith, 37, of The King of Diamonds, Langwith Junction: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Jordan Anglesea, 27, of Station Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £620 court costs and six penalty points.

Paul Holman, 31, of Lawn Close, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 46 miles per hour. Handed £320 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.

Alicia Johnson, 42, of Mickley lane, Stretton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Stacey Kerry, 35, of Penrose Crescent, Arkwright Town: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

David Leech, 76, of Park View, Clowne: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Malachy McHugh, 48, of Highfields Road, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed £666 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.

Reece McMillan, 27, of Statham Avenue, New Tupton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Andrew Merrin, 52, of Ripley Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour – and driving uninsured. Handed £660 fine, £110 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Timothy Moloney, 26, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Michaela Murden, 32, of Main Street, Scarcliffe: Guilty of driving a car with a worn tyre and faulty lights. Handed £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Zoey Murfin, 36, of Tapton View Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Dawn Edwards, 48, of Outram Way, Chinley, High peak: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £75 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban due to repeat offending.

Sean Burton, 50, of Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Kelly Fantom, 42, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Aaron Hawley, 27, of St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Handed £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Angela Stanford, 56, of Blue Lodge Close, Inkersall: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £620 court costs and six penalty points.

Benjamin Fern, 43, of Mettesford, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Handed 16-month driving ban, fined £500.