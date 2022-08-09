Simon Slater, 43, was taking a break from a “cocktail” of medication after suffering three heart attacks and two strokes when the incident happened on July 24.

Slater had drunk an entire bottle of Jagermeister as well as several pints during a trip to the pub prior to the embarrassing scene on Bakewell Road, Matlock.

Sian Young told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how at around 6.10pm an emergency call was made to police that “a white male was sat in the middle of the road”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slater had drunk an entire bottle of Jagermeister as well as several pints during a trip to the pub prior to the embarrassing scene on Bakewell Road, Matlock

Ms Young said: “He was exposing and slapping his buttocks for oncoming traffic - the gentleman was this defendant.

“He was described as shouting ‘I want to die’ - police attended and restrained the male who was extremely intoxicated.

“This was demonstrated by his slurred speech, red and glazed eyes and prolific swearing and showing his middle finger to oncoming drivers.”

Slater, who had 11 convictions for 24 offences already, was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker after spitting at an officer, who he also called a “ginger k***head”.

Lisa Tinsley, Slater’s solicitor, said her client’s medication left him feeling unwell so “he decided he would not take it for a few days”.

She described how the circumstances surrounding the incident were that “fundamentally Mr Slater suffers from ADHD”.

Ms Tinsley said Slater had spent the day of the incident with a friend, swimming and gardening.

However when his pal fell asleep Slater took a bottle of Jagermeister from her home - polishing off the entire bottle after a trip to the pub.

She said: “He was extremely intoxicated, which explains his behaviour on the day – he has no explanation as to why he acted in the way he did.”

Slater, of Hazel Dene, Matlock, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He was fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.