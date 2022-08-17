Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Clarke, 42, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Teresa Bunting, 41, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Banned from driving for six months.

Michael Pick, 20, of Holland Road, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Liam Carter, 34, of Marlow Court, Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Case adjourned.

Robert Handbury, 51, of Cedar Street, Stretton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £461, handed £310 court costs, £46 victim surcharge and six penalty points.

Peter Edwards, 55, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes: Guilty of damaging gates and a window pane. Fined £120, handed £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Trevor Wicks, 75, of Astcote Close, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour- namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £40, handed £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Alexander Merryman, 63, of Border View Farm, Rod Moor Road, Dronfield: Guilty of running unlicensed dog and cat boarding kennels, hiring out horses without a licence, breeding dogs without a licence and selling German Shepherd puppies without a licence. Fined £1,173, handed £750 court costs and £117 victim surcharge.

Christopher sweeney, 34, of Ridgeway Avenue, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour- namely 66 miles per hour. Fined £346, handed £85 court costs, £35 victim surcharge and six penalty points.

Tracey Cholerton, 56, of St Alkmunds Close, Duffield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £1,342 court costs, £66 victim surcharge and six penalty points.

Brian Armstrong, 65, of Wheeldon Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of damaging a window and committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Fined £40, handed £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Twelve-week jail term suspension period of 12 months extended by one month.

Carl Hill, 48, of St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Guilty of breaking bail conditions. Readmitted to conditional bail.

Claire Vine, 46, of Denby Avenue, Inkersall: Guilty of theft. Current 12-month community order extended by one month, ordered to pay £70 compensation.

Adrian Lunn, 38, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Guilty of sending a threatening message. Case adjourned for mental health reports.

Andrew Boneham, 40, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe: Guilty of theft, possession of a class B drug and breaching a non-molestation order. Handed a 10-week curfew, rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £180 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Fern, 43, of Mettesford, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 16 months, fined £500, handed £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Simon Slater, 43, of Hazel Dene, Matlock: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Shawn Mitchell, 46, of Ash Court, Alfreton: Guilty of drink driving. Case adjourned for a probation report.

Nicola Corfield, 59, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 60 months. Handed 20 rehabilitation activity days and a mental health treatment requirement, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.