Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Scott Clarke, 42, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks.
Teresa Bunting, 41, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Banned from driving for six months.
Michael Pick, 20, of Holland Road, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Liam Carter, 34, of Marlow Court, Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Case adjourned.
Robert Handbury, 51, of Cedar Street, Stretton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £461, handed £310 court costs, £46 victim surcharge and six penalty points.
Peter Edwards, 55, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes: Guilty of damaging gates and a window pane. Fined £120, handed £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Trevor Wicks, 75, of Astcote Close, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour- namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £40, handed £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
Alexander Merryman, 63, of Border View Farm, Rod Moor Road, Dronfield: Guilty of running unlicensed dog and cat boarding kennels, hiring out horses without a licence, breeding dogs without a licence and selling German Shepherd puppies without a licence. Fined £1,173, handed £750 court costs and £117 victim surcharge.
Christopher sweeney, 34, of Ridgeway Avenue, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour- namely 66 miles per hour. Fined £346, handed £85 court costs, £35 victim surcharge and six penalty points.
Tracey Cholerton, 56, of St Alkmunds Close, Duffield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, handed £1,342 court costs, £66 victim surcharge and six penalty points.
Brian Armstrong, 65, of Wheeldon Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of damaging a window and committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Fined £40, handed £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Twelve-week jail term suspension period of 12 months extended by one month.
Carl Hill, 48, of St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Guilty of breaking bail conditions. Readmitted to conditional bail.
Claire Vine, 46, of Denby Avenue, Inkersall: Guilty of theft. Current 12-month community order extended by one month, ordered to pay £70 compensation.
Adrian Lunn, 38, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Guilty of sending a threatening message. Case adjourned for mental health reports.
Andrew Boneham, 40, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe: Guilty of theft, possession of a class B drug and breaching a non-molestation order. Handed a 10-week curfew, rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £180 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Benjamin Fern, 43, of Mettesford, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 16 months, fined £500, handed £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.
Simon Slater, 43, of Hazel Dene, Matlock: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.
Shawn Mitchell, 46, of Ash Court, Alfreton: Guilty of drink driving. Case adjourned for a probation report.
Nicola Corfield, 59, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 60 months. Handed 20 rehabilitation activity days and a mental health treatment requirement, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.