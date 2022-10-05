Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Ilkeston and Matlock - in court

Isaac Bown, 24, of Langer Lane, Birdholme: Guilty of drug driving – namely cocaine. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Cameron Ryde, 22, of Long Hill, Darley Dale: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 75 miles per hour. Handed £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Scarlet Mickle, 30, of Wimborne Crescent, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Philip Whirledge, 65, of The Village, Dale Abbey: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Yoursi Hassan, 60, of Mary Street, Eckington: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, handed £22 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.

Beck Martin, 28, of Birchen Holme, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide a breath specimen. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Scott Pizer, 46, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall: Made subject of a three-month closure order in respect of a property on Green Farm Close, Holme Hall under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Ordered to pay £1,000 costs to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Mark Lancaster, 50, of Shaw Street, Holmewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £115 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Philip Hayfield, 55, of Water Lane, Eyam: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Kerry Killer, 45, of King Edward Street, Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed four-week curfew and £60 costs.

George Heath, 77, of Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Jodie Collins, 32, of Foston Drive, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban.

William Johnson, 25, of Chapel Lane, Crich: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 and 58 miles per hour. Handed £332 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Wendy Staveley, 50, of Snape Hill Close, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 80 miles per hour. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and seven-day driving ban.

Ian Davison, 23, of Belmont Drive, Staveley, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment. Handed one-year community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, one-year restraining order, £100 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £95 court costs.

William Neale, 20, of Church Street, Matlock: Made subject of a two-year stalking protection order.

Donna Jeffery, 55, of Blackburn Place, Ilkeston: Guilty of assaulting a police officer, committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order and failing to surrender to custody. Case adjourned.

All occupants of vehicles on land at Calow Lane Industrial Estate, Calow Brook Drive, Chesterfield: Order made that any vehicle or other property present on the land be removed together with any person residing in it.

All occupants of the vehicles on land at the playing fields, Heathcote Drive, Hasland: Order made that any vehicle or other property present on the land be removed together with any person residing in it.