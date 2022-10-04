Killamarsh trial: Damien Bendall denies murder and rape - but admits manslaughter

The 32-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

He has also pleaded not guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey Bennett during the horrific incident at a house in Killamarsh in September last year.

Bendall is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

The scene at Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh. Picture: Scott Merrylees

He is also said to have murdered his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to Lacey and John at their home on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh.

He has denied all four counts of murder.

Immediately after his pleas were taken a prosecutor told the court “the pleas of manslaughter are not acceptable to the crown – there may have to be a trial”.

The pleas came following legal arguments made over an application to adjourn Bendall’s trial for further medical tests on the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Court judge Mr Justice Sweeney addressed family members in the public gallery, saying: “Can I apologise to those in the public gallery who attended today in hope of the trial starting.

"We have at least made some progress.”

This morning Derby Crown Court heard arrangements for medical scans and other procedures had been held-up by multiple errors and misunderstandings between medical professionals since Bendall’s case was first heard in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bendall’s barrister Vanessa Marshall KC told the judge "everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong despite the Herculean efforts of my instructing solicitor”.

Speaking today – over a year since the horrific incident – the judge added: “A particular interest of justice is the time since the alleged offences and the effect on others of the passage of time while they await the outcome.

"Something of which I am extremely conscious.

"I seek to manage the case even more closely than I have been doing so that we do not have periods of time when things grind to a halt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the “history” of the case Mr Sweeney said: “Ms Marshall has used ‘unfortunate’ a number of times – it is at least that.”