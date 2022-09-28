Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock and Ilkeston - in court

James Lunn Arlington Drive, Swanwick: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 100 miles per hour. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Jacqueline Greaves, 56, of Willows Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed a six-month driving ban.

Brett Skelton, 30, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £440, £44 victim surcharge, £95 court costs and five penalty points.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Reece Adams, 21, of Clay Lane, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

David Drake, 58, of Atlow Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £134 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Christopher Hardy, 48, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed with no insurance or MOT. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Joshua Lee, 31, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: Guilty of driving unlicensed with no insurance. Case adjourned.

Ben Raybould, 19, of Jackson Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Joshua Baranow, 30, of Birch Close, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 16 weeks.