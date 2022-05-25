Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper, Heanor and Matlock - in court

Daniel Liguz, 33, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Fined £212, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.
Stephen Macalister, 54, of Cook Close, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Fined £100 made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Thomas Kennedy, 45, of Tunstall green, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £250 made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
David Stanhope, 62, of Fairfield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault and harassment. Case adjourned.
Terrence Smith, 44, of Sutton Spring Wood, Temple Normanton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £1200, made to pay £620 court costs and £120 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with seven points.
Nyesha Hughes, 30, of Pentland Road, Dronfield: Guilty of dumping waste without a permit. Fined £120, made to pay £240 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Christopher Knight, 40, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook: Guilty of damaging a window worth £200. Case adjourned.
Ian Knowles, 63, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to income support and making a false statement regarding income. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Andrew Harris, 40, of Deepdale Avenue, Kirk Hallam: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Keynan Coxon, 20, of Breach Road, Heanor: Guilty of riding a motorcycle with no helmet while unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £120 made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Klevis Toska, 30, of King Street, Belper: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Banned from driving for six months.
Richard Swift, 49, of Nethermoor Road, New Tupton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £115, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Megan Walton, 34, of Heritage Drive, Clowne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £120, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 14 days.
Caroline Berry, 39, of North View Street, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from jail. Fined £40, made to pay £60 court costs.
Andrew Hutchinson, 40, of Bentley Bridge Road, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a non-molestation order and commission of a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks, made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Bethany Dables, 29, of Springfield Crescent, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, made to pay £60 costs.
George Nicholson, 37, of Clowne Road, Shuttlewood: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Banned from driving for five years with an extended test, handed a 14-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 31-day thinking skills programme. Made to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Kelly Bower, 34, of Sidings Way, Alfreton: Guilty of drink driving, driving while uninsured and without a licence and driving while using a handheld mobile phone. Banned from driving for 40 months, handed a community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work. Also fined £300, made to pay a £98 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.