Dangerous offenders locked up since April for serious Derbyshire crimes

Crimes committed include death by dangerous driving, downloading child porn, attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm.
In one awful case a "hardened" Derbyshire paedophile was jailed for nearly four years after downloading over 6,000 “vile” child pornography images and videos.
1. Jailed since April
People locked up for serious crimes in Derbyshire
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. James Conquest
"Hardened" paedophile James Conquest, 33, was jailed for nearly four years after downloading over 6,000 “vile” child pornography images and videos. During a police interview the defendant denied he had viewed or downloaded images - in which the young victims were aged between three and six years old.
Recorder Jason MacAdam told Conquest, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock, there was “little” mitigation “when one looks at, quite frankly, the evil you’ve done”.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Adam Wildman
Wildman, 21, was jailed for 19 months after stabbing two teenage boys – aged 14 and 15 - during a group brawl on a village green. The defendant, just 19 at the time of the incident, stabbed one of the boys in the abdomen - penetrating his muscle - and “through” his right arm - causing a severed nerve.
Sonal Ahya, defending, Wildman, of Carwood Road, Renishaw, said: “The sad thing about this case is this is otherwise a decent young man who had never been in trouble before with supportive parents and a job.”
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Callum Inquieti
Banned drink driver Inquieti, 29, was jailed for 15 months after leading police on dangerous pursuit in a Vauxhall Astra when they asked him to stop at Tesco in Ilkeston. Derby Crown Court heard the defendant sped out of the carpark with wheels spinning, swerving onto the wrong side of the road with no headlights on.
Father-of-one Inquieti had six convictions for 25 offences, including robbery, driving while banned and drink driving.
Photo: Derbyshire Police