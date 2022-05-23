Dangerous offenders locked up since April for serious Derbyshire crimes

3. Adam Wildman

Wildman, 21, was jailed for 19 months after stabbing two teenage boys – aged 14 and 15 - during a group brawl on a village green. The defendant, just 19 at the time of the incident, stabbed one of the boys in the abdomen - penetrating his muscle - and “through” his right arm - causing a severed nerve. Sonal Ahya, defending, Wildman, of Carwood Road, Renishaw, said: “The sad thing about this case is this is otherwise a decent young man who had never been in trouble before with supportive parents and a job.”

Photo: Derbyshire Police