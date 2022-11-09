Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper, Heanor and Ilkeston - in court
Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Paul Foster, 38, of The Bungalows, Palterton: Guilty of going onto the playing area at a designated football match held at Technique Stadium without lawful authority or lawful excuse. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Mehmet Gumussoy, 21, of Wirksworth Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £258 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Kiah Harrison, 24, of Grayshott Walk, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £84 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
John Whileman, 58, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned.
Scott Irons, 44, of North Road, Clowne: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 28 weeks.
Finley Castle, 22, of Coppice Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to cancel £2,725.44 credit which was paid by mistake. Handed £123 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Dennis Cass, 27, of Abbott Court, Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 court costs.
Nathan Scott, 31, of Kirber Close, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 court costs.
Timothy Brailsford, 41, of Henderson Close, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Joshua Campbell, 29, of Northgate Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaking a bail condition – namely breaching an electronic curfew. Case sent to Nottingham Crown Court.
Ryan Bates, 25, of Cleveland Road, Stonebroom: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Judith Bingham, 25, of Reddish Avenue, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Jacqueline Bishop, 57, of Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
John Cauldwell, 50, of Park Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 61 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Kelly Chirms, 43, Barlborough Road, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £76 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Vernon Crowe, 64, of Saddlers Croft, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed £293 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.
Christopher Flude, 64, of Fall Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Wesley Haughton, 43, of Rhodes Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving while using a handheld mobile phone. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
James Heath, 39, of Hillcrest Drive, Kilburn: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Lara Hill, 36, of Hamlet Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Matthew Holmes, 57, of Peveril Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Nigel Jackson, 60, of Markham Road, Duckmanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour – and driving unlicensed. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Charlotte Johnston, 44, of Risley Way, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 91 miles per hour. Handed £1,350 fine, £540 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.