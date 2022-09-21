Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper, Heanor and Ilkeston - in court

Isaac Bown, 24, of Langer Lane, Birdholme: Guilty of driving while under the influence of cocaine. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Eric O'Neil, 42, of Bradley Close, Brimington: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly, failing to provide a specimen of blood and assaulting a police officer. Fined £80, handed £85 court costs, a £95 victim surcharge, a one-year community order with a 20-week curfew and 15 rehabilitation activity days, a 36-month driving ban. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Ian Newton, 47, of Church View, New Houghton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Fined £40, handed £34 victim surcharge and a 28-day driving ban.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Nicholas Stone, 51, of South Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £123 fine and three penalty points.

Harry lavelle, 24, of Bridge Street, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 62, 67 and 77 miles per hour. Handed £829 fine, £95 court costs, £92 victim surcharge and 13 penalty points. No driving ban imposed due to financial impact.

Anthony Watkins, 42, of Intakes Lane, Turnditch, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed £346 fine, £95 court costs, £35 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Christine Wheeldon, 49, of Alder Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Christopher Pollard, 34, of Julie Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for 21 weeks suspended for 18 months with 19-day thinking skills programme, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work. Handed £500 fine, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

James Adlington, 33, of Heath Court, St Augustines Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaiour. Jailed for 10 weeks, made to pay £150 compensation.

Amie Morphus, 32, of The Woodlands, Langwith: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a registration mark that did not comply with regulations. Handed £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £45 court costs.

Joanne Goddard, 46, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £92 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Scarlet Mickle, 30, of Wimborne Crescent, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,320 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and a six-month driving ban.

Richard Templeman, 48, of Ringwood Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT and a worn tyre.

Toby Connelly, 22, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £53 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and a 12-month driving ban.

Daniel Meakin, 34, of Bourne Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Giles Burnley, 47, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £80.

Dean Rigley, 37, of St James Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of sending a threatening message and breaching a restraining order. Warrant for arrest issued after failing to appear for deferred sentence.

Karl Wood, 38, of Old Whittington Lane, Unstone: Guilty of burglary, shop theft and possessing an offensive weapon.

Leah Smith, 19, of The Square, Danesmoor: Guilty of assault by beating and assault by beating an emergency worker. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.