Derbyshire offenders – from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper and Matlock – in court
The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Jordan Moore, 38, of Wren Park Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £80.
David Revitt, of Pottery Lane West, Chesterfield: Guilty of being a landowner in breach of an enforcement notice. Fined £80, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £1,784 court costs.
Alyson Tate, 61, of Hallowes Court, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 55 miles per hour. Fined £120, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Alan Collier, 52, of Larch Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £461, made to pay £90 court costs and £46 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Richard Lucas, 49, of Alfreton Road, Westhouses, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour – in a temporary maximum speed restriction on the M62. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
David Proctor, 62, of Fairfield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault and harassment. Case adjourned.
Patrick Hawkes, 27, of Ashlea Green, Cowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates Court. Fined £40, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Hedley Hill, 78, of Charnwood Crescent, Newton: Guilty of permitting the use of a private hire vehicle in a controlled district, operating a private hire vehicle without the correct licence and using a motor vehicle which was uninsured. Fined £700, made to pay £330 court costs and £70 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Caleb Kynman, 24, of Calow Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days, made to pay £60 court costs.
Andrew Mellor, 38, of Old Co-op Building, Villas Road, Bolsover: Guilty of damaging a front door and a kitchen window on an unknown value and breaking bail conditions. Case adjourned.
Alex Law, 24, of Bath Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £50, made to pay £60 court costs.
Ian Davidson, 63, of The Maples, Shipley, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 67 miles per hour – on a section of the M1 where variable speed limits apply. Banned from driving for six months, fined £448, made to pay £110 court costs and £45 victim surcharge.
Robert Spendlove, 52, of Windmill Lane, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 79 miles per hour – on a road which was subject of a local traffic order. Fined £166, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Robert Smith, 37, of Downing Street, South Normanton: Guilty of stealing items worth £177 belonging to B&Q. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, made to pay £85 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.
Adam Smith, 28, of Midland Court, Ingleton Road, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, fined £215, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Jane Shepherdson, 51, of High Street, Whitwell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £307, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Trevor Birks, 72, of Holbrook Road, Belper: Guilty of arson. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Cameron Tryner, 27, of Shiners Way, Alfreton: Guilty of knowingly making a false statement to police. Fined £500, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.
Jessica Atkinson, 42, of St Johns Road, Buxton: Guilty of drink driving and driving uninsured. Banned from driving for 25 months, fined £740, made to pay £74 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Gemma Bailey, of Frederick Street, Chesterfield: Order made for the destruction of a dog – namely “Fury” – a Pit Bull Terrier. Unless a certificate of exemption is obtained within two months of the court order, the dog will be destroyed.
Kelly Williams, 38, of Monyash Place, Gamesley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £84, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
William Johnson, 24, of Chapel Lane, Crich, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour and 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.