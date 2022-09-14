Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper and llkeston - in court
Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
David McMillan, 37, of Crow Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 18-month driving ban, £519 fine, £52 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Andrew Henshaw, 38, of Northfield Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £226 fine and £34 victim surcharge.
Susan Mellors, 51, of Shakespeare Street, Holmewood: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and seven penalty points.
Jack Oxley, 33, of Farnham Walk, West Hallam: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Rebecca Eaton, 31, of Milford Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.
Peter Downs, 32, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Discharged absolutely. Handed £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Emily Matthews, 24, of The Bent, Jacksons Lane, Belper: Guilty of selling puppies without a licence. Handed £1,000 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £1,267.50 court costs.
Wesley McGregor, 38, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence order adjusted, handed £60 costs.
Godfrey Forster-Davies, 23, of West Crescent, Duckmanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied, Handed £80 fine and £60 costs.
Edward Hogan, 65, of Little Fallows, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £161 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Peter Wilson, 37, of Alder Court, Newland Dale, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 14 weeks.
Alex Muckle, 29, of Broom Avenue, Pilsley: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Jailed for 26 weeks.
Jamie Cauldwell, 43, of Park Road, Belper: Guilty of drink driving, driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed 18-week suspended jail term, 36-month driving ban, £150 fine, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Gyurel Kecho, 39, of Bank Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of possession of a gun and a knife in a public place. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months with 120 hours unpaid work.
Heather Bradley, 42, Arcam House, North Wingfield: Guilty of possession of a knife in a public place. Jailed for four months.
Stuart Ellis, 50, of Limes Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of criminal damage and trespassing with an air weapon. Handed £200 fine, £85 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Jamie Sherry, 32, of Birdholme Crescent, Birdholme: Guilty of drink driving. Handed 20-month driving ban, £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Brett Brentnall, 50, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £26 victim surcharge.