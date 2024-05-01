Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clare Glover, 65, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned.

Ales Kurej, 19, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 64 miles per hour – and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Shannon Eyre, 36, of Magpie Way, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and possession of an offensive weapon – namely a baseball bat – in a public place. Sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, 80 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Vozerk Akman, 27, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed one-year driving ban, £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £620 court costs.

Philip Astle, 46, of Stockbrook Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 65 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £201 fine, £214 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Kurtis Scanlan, 38, of Conway Avenue, Borrowash: Guilty of driving with an expired substantive licence and driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £146 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Adrian Rimington, 67, of Horsley Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £54 fine, £22 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Dennis Booth, 20, of The Crescent, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Ricardo Hillyer, 44, of Smallthorn Place, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Oliver Maddocks, 37, of Mountfield Avenue, Wirksworth: Made subject of a three-month interim sexual risk order.

Rabinder Batth, 47, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of damaging two pairs of glasses to the value of £140. Handed community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Steven Nash, 36, of Tapton View Road, Newbold: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 20 days.