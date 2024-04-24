Chesterfield man jailed for 18 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl

A Chesterfield man has been jailed for 18 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl.
By Ben McVay
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Martyn Garland, 50, was convicted of nine offences against the girl, including sexual assault, and rape.

The Chesterfield man, formerly of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, was handed the 18-year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday, April 19.

Read More
Dangerous offenders jailed for serious crimes committed in Derbyshire this year
Martyn Garland was jailed for 18 yearsMartyn Garland was jailed for 18 years
Martyn Garland was jailed for 18 years
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault against a child, two counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, sexual assault and three counts of rape.