Chesterfield man jailed for 18 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl
A Chesterfield man has been jailed for 18 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl.
Martyn Garland, 50, was convicted of nine offences against the girl, including sexual assault, and rape.
The Chesterfield man, formerly of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, was handed the 18-year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday, April 19.
He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault against a child, two counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, sexual assault and three counts of rape.