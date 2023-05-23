Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a cyclist colliding with an elderly woman in East Street, at the junction of Albion Street in Derby, just before 12.15pm on Wednesday, March 22.

As a result of the collision, the woman, aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital and suffered a broken hip.

Officers have been following several lines of enquiries and are now appealing for the man seen in the CCTV image to contact the force, as he may have important information about the incident.

This is the man that officers believe could hold vital information about the incident.

If you know who the man is, or have information which can help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*174113:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

