Derbyshire OAP left with broken hip after collision with cyclist – as police appeal to trace man who could hold crucial information
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a cyclist colliding with an elderly woman in East Street, at the junction of Albion Street in Derby, just before 12.15pm on Wednesday, March 22.
As a result of the collision, the woman, aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital and suffered a broken hip.
Officers have been following several lines of enquiries and are now appealing for the man seen in the CCTV image to contact the force, as he may have important information about the incident.
If you know who the man is, or have information which can help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*174113:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.