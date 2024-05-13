Derbyshire nightclub attack leaves victim with broken jaw and nose – as police appeal for witnesses
The incident is believed to have happened in MooMoo on St James Street, Derby – at around 2.15am on Sunday, April 7.
The victim was allegedly punched in the face by another man as they were passing on the stairs between two different bars.
He attended hospital and received treatment for his injuries, and reported the incident to police the following day (Monday, April 8).
The offender is described as white, around 5ft 10in and with a straight boxed haircut which was shaved at the sides. He had been wearing a grey jumper and jeans.
Enquiries have been ongoing and officers have released a CCTV image of someone who may have information which could help.
Although the image is of poor quality, they hope someone may recognise the person or may remember noticing the incident.
Anyone with information about the assault or the man in the image should contact Derbyshire Police on any of the non-emergency details below, quoting reference number 24000204739:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.