A man whose body was found in a Derbyshire village has now been identified – as the police continue their investigations into his death.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called by a member of the public on Friday, June 23 at around 7.20pm to a path near Risley Lane in Breaston – to reports that a body had been found.

A man was found dead by a footpath and a cordon was put in place.

The man has now been formally identified as 21-year-old Owen Fairclough. Family liaison officers are supporting Owen’s family.

Two men are still in custody in connection with the incident, and a woman has also now been arrested.
Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for further questioning.

A 19-year-old woman has also been arrested for assisting an offender.

Officers remain in the area conducting CCTV enquiries and are available to speak to.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.