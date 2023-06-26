Derbyshire Police were called by a member of the public on Friday, June 23 at around 7.20pm to a path near Risley Lane in Breaston – to reports that a body had been found.

A man was found dead by a footpath and a cordon was put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has now been formally identified as 21-year-old Owen Fairclough. Family liaison officers are supporting Owen’s family.

Two men are still in custody in connection with the incident, and a woman has also now been arrested.

Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for further questioning.

A 19-year-old woman has also been arrested for assisting an offender.

Officers remain in the area conducting CCTV enquiries and are available to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who lives in the area and may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad