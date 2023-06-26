Derbyshire murder victim identified as 21-year-old man – as two remain in custody and another woman arrested
Derbyshire Police were called by a member of the public on Friday, June 23 at around 7.20pm to a path near Risley Lane in Breaston – to reports that a body had been found.
A man was found dead by a footpath and a cordon was put in place.
The man has now been formally identified as 21-year-old Owen Fairclough. Family liaison officers are supporting Owen’s family.
Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for further questioning.
A 19-year-old woman has also been arrested for assisting an offender.
Officers remain in the area conducting CCTV enquiries and are available to speak to.
Anyone who lives in the area and may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.